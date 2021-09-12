Protesters protest against President Bolsonaro in Copacabana, South Zone of Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Protesters protest this Sunday morning (12) in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio, against President Jair Bolsonaro.
At around 11 am, they were concentrated around post 5. The act was organized by the Movimento Brasil Livre (MBL) and the Movimento Vem Pra Rua.
The protesters are shouting slogans, calling for a vaccine against Covid for everyone and also for the impeachment of President Bolsonaro.
They defend the temporary overcoming of ideological differences in favor of fighting the Bolsonaro government and a third way for the 2022 presidential elections. There are banners and posters with the phrase: “Neither Lula, nor Bolsonaro”.
Despite having a large participation of right-wing parties, it was also possible to find representatives of at least two parties on the left of the political field: PC do B and PDT.
President Bolsonaro’s family also received criticism. The protesters mainly cite suspicions related to the appropriation of salaries of advisers to the then state deputy and now senator Flávio Bolsonaro – the so-called “cracks”.
The act did not affect traffic on Avenida Atlântica, as the road is used as a leisure area on Sundays and is closed to traffic.
Military Police agents accompany the act.
