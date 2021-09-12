Real Madrid back to the Santiago Bernabéu, men’s final at the US Open and the NFL; see the schedule of the day by ESPN on Star+

THE ESPN on Star+ has arrived! And you’ll have another day full of events for you to watch whenever and wherever you want.
After spending more than 18 months with his stadium renovating, the Real Madrid will be back at the Santiago Bernabéu this Sunday! Although the work is expected to end only in 2022, the merengue team will take advantage of the reduced audience and make its return home in the duel against the Celtic of Vigo, which you watch EXCLUSIVELY on ESPN on Star+, from 4 pm (Brasilia).
At almost the same time, there’s the US Open men’s grand final! At 5pm, Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev in the decision. But from 12:00 onwards, all courts in the tournament will have exclusive live streams for Star+ subscribers.
It’s also the day of NFL! At 2 pm you can follow the duel between Pittsburgh Steelers and buffalo bills. Later, at 9.20 pm, it’s time for the Monday Night Football in between Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams!
And there’s so much more! It has the fourth day of the WSL Finals window of the Surfing, O Italian Championship and more… Schedule yourself not to miss anything!
See this Sunday’s full schedule for Star+ subscribers
2h
MOTOR
WRC – World Rally
Greece Stage: Day 3
4:05 am
RUGBY
The Rugby Championship
New Zealand x Argentina
5:50 am
MOTOR
Motorbike World Championship
Aragon GP – Races
7:05 am
RUGBY
The Rugby Championship
South Africa x Australia
7:30 am
SOCCER
Italian Championship
Sampdoria x Inter Milan
8 am
SOCCER
Scottish Championship
Hearts x Hibernian
8 am
SOCCER
French Championship
Montpellier x St. Etienne
8:30 am
SOCCER
English Women’s Championship: WSL
Chelsea vs Everton
8:30 am
SOCCER
Belgian Championship
Anderlecht x Mechelen
9 am
SOCCER
Spanish Championship
Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid
9 am
SOCCER
2nd Division of Spain
Oviedo x Cartagena
10 am
SOCCER
Italian Championship
Cagliari x Genoa
10 am
SOCCER
Italian Championship
Spezia x Udinese
10 am
SOCCER
Italian Championship
Turin x Salernitana
10:30 am
SOCCER
2nd Division of England
Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City
10:30 am
MOTOR
TCR South America
Rivera-URU stage
11am
SOCCER
2nd Division of Spain
Valladolid x Tenerife
11:15 am
SOCCER
Laliga
Osasuna x Valencia
12h
SURFING
WSL Finals (Trestles-USA)
Day 4 of the Waiting Window (Male and Female)
12h
US OPEN
Finals (All Courts)
12h
SOCCER
French Championship
Nantes x Nice
12:30 pm
SOCCER
Premier League
Leeds United vs Liverpool
12:30 pm
SOCCER
Italian Women’s Championship
Juventus x Hellas Verona
13h
SOCCER
Italian Championship
Milan x Lazio
1:15 pm
SOCCER
2nd Division of Spain
Ponferradine x Almeria
1:30 pm
SOCCER
Laliga
Cádiz x Real Society
14h
FOOTBALL
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills
2:45 pm
SOCCER
English Women’s Championship: WSL
Manchester City vs Tottenham
3:45 pm
SOCCER
Italian Championship
Rome x Sassuolo
3:45 pm
SOCCER
French Championship
Lyon x Strasbourg
16h
SOCCER
Laliga
Real Madrid x Celtic
17h
SOFTBALL
2021 Athletes Unlimited Softball
Team Ocasio x Team McCleney
17h
MOTOR
IMSA Weathertech
Laguna Seca Stage
5:45 pm
19h
SOCCER
Liga MX (Apertura) – Women
Atletico San Luis x Atlas
19h
SOCCER
USL Championship
OKC Energy FC x Louisville City FC
20h
20h
SOFTBALL
2021 Athletes Unlimited Softball
Team Jaquish vs Team Osterman
9pm
MLB
New York Yankees vs. New York Mets
9.20 pm
FOOTBALL
NFL
Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams
22:25
