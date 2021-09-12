Real Madrid back to the Santiago Bernabéu, men’s final at the US Open and the NFL; see the schedule of the day by ESPN on Star+

THE ESPN on Star+ has arrived! And you’ll have another day full of events for you to watch whenever and wherever you want.

CLICK AND FIND OUT HOW TO SUBSCRIBE AND WATCH!

After spending more than 18 months with his stadium renovating, the Real Madrid will be back at the Santiago Bernabéu this Sunday! Although the work is expected to end only in 2022, the merengue team will take advantage of the reduced audience and make its return home in the duel against the Celtic of Vigo, which you watch EXCLUSIVELY on ESPN on Star+, from 4 pm (Brasilia).

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

At almost the same time, there’s the US Open men’s grand final! At 5pm, Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev in the decision. But from 12:00 onwards, all courts in the tournament will have exclusive live streams for Star+ subscribers.

It’s also the day of NFL! At 2 pm you can follow the duel between Pittsburgh Steelers and buffalo bills. Later, at 9.20 pm, it’s time for the Monday Night Football in between Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams!

And there’s so much more! It has the fourth day of the WSL Finals window of the Surfing, O Italian Championship and more… Schedule yourself not to miss anything!

See this Sunday’s full schedule for Star+ subscribers

2h

MOTOR

WRC – World Rally

Greece Stage: Day 3

4:05 am

RUGBY

The Rugby Championship

New Zealand x Argentina

5:50 am

MOTOR

Motorbike World Championship

Aragon GP – Races

7:05 am

RUGBY

The Rugby Championship

South Africa x Australia

7:30 am

SOCCER

Italian Championship

Sampdoria x Inter Milan

8 am

SOCCER

Scottish Championship

Hearts x Hibernian

8 am

SOCCER

French Championship

Montpellier x St. Etienne

8:30 am

SOCCER

English Women’s Championship: WSL

Chelsea vs Everton

8:30 am

SOCCER

Belgian Championship

Anderlecht x Mechelen

9 am

SOCCER

Spanish Championship

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid

9 am

SOCCER

2nd Division of Spain

Oviedo x Cartagena

10 am

SOCCER

Italian Championship

Cagliari x Genoa

10 am

SOCCER

Italian Championship

Spezia x Udinese

10 am

SOCCER

Italian Championship

Turin x Salernitana

10:30 am

SOCCER

2nd Division of England

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City

10:30 am

MOTOR

TCR South America

Rivera-URU stage

11am

SOCCER

2nd Division of Spain

Valladolid x Tenerife

11:15 am

SOCCER

Laliga

Osasuna x Valencia

12h

SURFING

WSL Finals (Trestles-USA)

Day 4 of the Waiting Window (Male and Female)

12h

US OPEN

Finals (All Courts)

12h

SOCCER

French Championship

Nantes x Nice

12:30 pm

SOCCER

Premier League

Leeds United vs Liverpool

12:30 pm

SOCCER

Italian Women’s Championship

Juventus x Hellas Verona

13h

SOCCER

Italian Championship

Milan x Lazio

1:15 pm

SOCCER

2nd Division of Spain

Ponferradine x Almeria

1:30 pm

SOCCER

Laliga

Cádiz x Real Society

14h

FOOTBALL

NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

2:45 pm

SOCCER

English Women’s Championship: WSL

Manchester City vs Tottenham

3:45 pm

SOCCER

Italian Championship

Rome x Sassuolo

3:45 pm

SOCCER

French Championship

Lyon x Strasbourg

16h

SOCCER

Laliga

Real Madrid x Celtic

17h

SOFTBALL

2021 Athletes Unlimited Softball

Team Ocasio x Team McCleney

17h

MOTOR

IMSA Weathertech

Laguna Seca Stage

5:45 pm

SPORTSCENTER

19h

SOCCER

Liga MX (Apertura) – Women

Atletico San Luis x Atlas

19h

SOCCER

USL Championship

OKC Energy FC x Louisville City FC

20h

ACROSS THE CLOCKS

20h

SOFTBALL

2021 Athletes Unlimited Softball

Team Jaquish vs Team Osterman

9pm

MLB

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

9.20 pm

FOOTBALL

NFL

Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams

22:25

PASS LINE