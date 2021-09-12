Release, pricing, history and more

God of War Ragnarok, announced in September 2020, gained new information after the PlayStation Showcase in September 2021 and is one of the most anticipated games by Sony fans.

With that in mind, we’ve gathered here everything you need to know about the next Santa Monica Studio game, from launch, consoles, pricing to trailers, characters and more.

God of War Ragnarok Consoles

God of War Ragnarok is a cross-gen game from PlayStation Studios and therefore will be released for both PS4 and PS5.

Release of God of War Ragnarok

In the official announcement, God of War Ragnarok was scheduled for release in 2021. However, the game was pushed back to 2022, still without a specific date or window.

God of War Ragnarok prices

The prices of the different versions and editions of God of War Ragnarok have not yet been revealed.

Story of God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is the end of the saga of Norse mythology. Image: SIE

Following the events of God of War (2018), Kratos and Atreus look for a way to stop Ragnarok, an eschatological event from Norse mythology that brings the end of the world. Furthermore, the Spartan’s son seeks to understand himself better after discovering that he is, in fact, Loki. In mythology, Loki is largely responsible for putting Ragnarok into action — the kick comes with Baldur’s death.

During the adventure of the answer to the apocalypse, father and son will be confronted by the wrath of the gods, as Freya, who seeks revenge for her son’s death, and Thor, who wants to avenge the fallen children. Furthermore, we discover that Tyr, the Norse god of war, is not dead as imagined and, in fact, was imprisoned by Odin, who must also play a key role in the game as he is the father of all the gods of Asgard.

As revealed by Santa Monica Studio, Ragnarok will be the conclusion of the Norse mythology saga in God of War.

Characters from God of War Ragnarok

Kratos

Kratos (Christopher Judge) returns as the protagonist of God of War. Aiming to protect his son and, simultaneously, stop Ragnarok, the God of War does not want to fight to reach this goal.

Kratos. Image: SIE

Atreus

Atreus (Sunny Suljic), son of Kratos, returns as an important character in Ragnarok. Revealed to actually be Loki, he tries to understand what his role is in the world and how he can prevent the apocalyptic event.

Atreus. Image: SIE

mimir

The friendliest mind in games returns as narrator of Kratos and Atreus’ journey. Mimir (Alastair Duncan) is a well of knowledge of Norse mythology and one of the Spartan’s allies on his journey through Scandinavia.

Mimir Image: SIE

freya

After the death of her son, Baldur, in God of War (2018), Freya (Danielle Bisutti) now returns to unleash the wrath of the Valkyries on Kratos.

Freya Image: SIE

Thor

The Norse thunder god finally comes to the fore in Ragnarok after the brief post-campaign teaser in God of War (2018). Thor (Ryan Hurst) must hunt down Kratos and Atreus in order to avenge his sons Magni and Modi and half-brother Baldur.

Thor. Image: SIE

Brok

One of the two legendary dwarf smiths, Brok (Robert Craighead) returns to assist Kratos and Atreus on their journey to prevent the end of the world. The most sullen of the brothers, he and Sindri will improve father and son’s weapons.

Brok. Image: SIE

sindri

The other half of the legendary dwarf smiths, Sindri (Adam J. Harrington) also returns to help the adventurers. The sweetest of the brothers, he and Brok will improve Kratos and Atreus’ weapons.

Sindr. Image: SIE

Angrboda

Little is known about the participation of Angrboda (Laya De Leon Hayes) in God of War Ragnarok. However, in Norse mythology, she is Loki’s first wife and mother of the three main children of the God of Trickery: the serpent Jormungand, whom we meet in Midgard, the wolf Fenrir, held to be one of the most responsible for Ragnarok, and Hel, the goddess of the underworld. She, like Atreus / Loki, is also a Jotun, that is, a Giant.

Andgrboda. Image: SIE

Durlin

It’s still unclear what role Durlin (Usman Ally) will play in God of War Ragnarok. He is a dwarf and, from the similarity of the name to Durinn (or Dulinn), it is possible to assume that he is inspired by this figure from mythology. In legend, he is the second created dwarf after Mótsognir.

Durlin. Image: SIE

Tyr

Tyr (Ben Prendergast) is the God of War from Norse mythology. He was believed to be dead, however, it has been revealed that he is alive and has been imprisoned by Odin, who allegedly disagrees with the ironically pacifist ideologies of the aesir. Upon being rescued from prison by Kratos and Atreus, he must become an ally of the pair, as the Spartan wishes to avoid Ragnarok without starting a war against Asgard — which would go according to Tyr’s principles.

Tyr. Image: SIE

Odin

Odin has not yet been confirmed as a character who will appear in Ragnarok. However, he is the father of all gods and has had his eye on Kratos and Atreus since God of War (2018), initiating machinations of all kinds. Because Ragnarok is the end of the saga of Norse mythology, this is likely to be Kratos’ last great confrontation in Scandinavia.

Speki and Svanna

Speki and Svanna are the two wolves who will pull Kratos’ sleigh across the frozen Lake of Nine after the start of Fimbulwinter, an event from Norse mythology that acts as a prelude to the events of Ragnarok and is characterized as being “three successive winters”.

On a scale from 10 to 10 – how good are these girls, Speki and Svanna? 😌🐺#GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/Ge49Sam0M6 — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) September 10, 2021

God of War Ragnarok Trailers

The first trailer for God of War Ragnarok was revealed during the PlayStation Showcase in September 2021. The video, in addition to presenting a piece of the narrative path to be followed, also showed gameplay snippets with new abilities from Kratos and Atreus. Watch:

Prior to that, God of War Ragnarok was announced via a short teaser trailer, which showed only the symbol of the God of War and the message that said “the Ragnarok is coming”.

God of War screenshots Ragnarok

Along with the first trailer, God of War Ragnarok gained several new images.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Bruno Yonezawa at the Twitter, TikTok and on Twitch.