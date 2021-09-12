Reporter Marina Alves, from TV Verdes Mares, needs blood, platelets and bone marrow donation – Metro

The donation of blood, platelets and bone marrow is a gesture of love for others that can save lives. And it is with this certainty that family, friends and co-workers have mobilized a network of solidarity for the health of reporter Marina Alves, from TV Verdes Mares. In treatment for lymphoma, she needs donations.

The appeal was made by presenter Luiz Esteves during CE1 this Saturday (11). In addition to making a call for donations that can help Marina and others, he has detailed guidelines on how and who can donate.

Watch:

How to make donations:

To donate blood, candidates must be healthy, well fed, weigh over 50kg and be between 16 and 69 years old.

It is also necessary to present an official document with a photo and a formal consent form from the legal guardians for minors.

To donate to Marina, people should go to Fujisan, located at Av. Barão de Studart, 2626, in Bairro Dionísio Torres, in Fortaleza.

Opening hours from Monday to Friday are from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, and on Saturday from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm.

To donate platelets, you must be healthy, be between 16 and 69 years old, weigh more than 60kg and have not received a blood transfusion before.

It is also recommended to be well fed, to have rested for at least six hours the night before, not to have drunk alcohol in the 12 hours prior to the donation and to avoid smoking for at least two hours before the procedure.

Those interested should also look for Fujisan carrying photo identification from Monday to Friday, between 7:30 am and 3:00 pm, and on Saturday, between 7:30 am and 11:00 am.

bone marrow donation

For bone marrow donation, it is necessary to register at one of the posts of the Hematology and Hemotherapy Center of Ceará (Hemoce). The requirements are: being between 18 and 35 years old, not having had cancer and presenting an identity document.

Upon registration, a blood sample will be collected from the candidate to verify compatibility with patients awaiting a transplant.

The bone marrow donation register is national and volunteers can be called to donate to any patient in need throughout Brazil.

The procedure can be performed at the headquarters of Hemoce, in the Rodolfo Teófilo neighborhood, or at the agency’s other service stations at the IJF, Praça das Flores or Shopping RioMar Fortaleza.