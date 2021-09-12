After announcing the possibility of moving chats from iOS to Android, the WhatsApp app is finally working on the possibility of moving from Android to iOS.

The news is very good news, as many users complained that this feature was only available for transferring chats from iOS to Android.

Once the feature is available, the user can finally switch to iOS by migrating the chat history, as detailed by the specialized website WABetaInfo.

The procedure is still unknown, but a cable will likely be needed and the ‘Move to iOS’ app will be very important to complete the process.

Further details will be announced with upcoming beta updates. The feature should be released for all Android phones with a certain system version.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.19.1: what’s new? WhatsApp is finally working on the ability to migrate your chat history from Android to iOS!

This feature is under development and it will be available in a future update. https://t.co/fpmnTcB1SY — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 7, 2021

Resource that has just been released by the WhatsApp app will be adjusted soon

This feature is under development and will be available in a future update to all users.

Also according to the information, unfortunately, there is no known release date. Check out the news:

WhatsApp is finally developing a feature to migrate your chat history from Android to iOS, for a future update!

It shouldn’t be restricted to some Samsung mobile devices, but more details will be published here soon. pic.twitter.com/KvRejvrwh7 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 8, 2021

READ TOO: