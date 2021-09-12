Result of Federal Lottery contest 5596 on Saturday (11/09/2021)

Today is Saturday’s Federal Lottery result, contest 5596, which can pay a prize of R$ 1.3 million. The numbers will be drawn from 19 hours, 11/09/21. See if you’re the lucky one of the night and a winner of one of the top five prizes in the draw.
Check out the prizes for the winning tickets:
50502 – Prize of R$1.3 million
10883 – Prize of BRL 15.5 thousand
12767 – Prize of BRL 14 thousand
49930 – Prize of BRL 13 thousand
81384 -Prize of BRL 12.2 thousand
Federal lottery results of Saturday contest 5596
At Saturday’s Federal Lottery Results, five tickets will be drawn and each will receive one of the five main amounts of: R$ 1.3 million, R$ 15.5 thousand, R$ 14 thousand, R$ 13 thousand and R$ 12.2 thousand. The award order is from lowest to highest value.
A player holding a ticket with the same number combination from one of the five Federal Lottery Saturday lottery draws wins one of the top prizes.
In addition, you can win by getting it right:
- One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the unit of the first prize;
- The thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;
- The final ten identical to one of the three before or after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.
Results of the latest Federal draws
Result of Federal Lottery 5595
1st PRIZE: 80905 – BRL 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 82006 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 56251 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 53050 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 41744 – BRL 18,329.00
Result of Federal Lottery 5594
1st PRIZE: 69653 – BRL 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 44548 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 43626 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 82338 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 13754 – BRL 18,329.00
Result of Federal 5593
1st PRIZE: 99708 – R$ 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 63644 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 19942 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 26657 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 83810 – BRL 18,329.00
Result of Federal 5592
1st PRIZE: 44183 – BRL 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 91219 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 66463 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 17672 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 84923 – BRL 18,329.00
Result of Federal 5591
1st PRIZE: 32940 – BRL 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 16923 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 59012 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 44212 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 72116 – BRL 18,329.00
How do I receive Saturday’s Federal Lottery Result Prize?
This Saturday’s Federal Lottery prize can be redeemed at Caixa branches upon presentation of the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98, the player can also withdraw from the lottery houses.
In addition, it is important to remember that Lotteries Caixa prizes have an expiration date of up to 90 days after the result of the draw.
