Result of Federal Lottery contest 5596 on Saturday (11/09/2021)

Today is Saturday’s Federal Lottery result, contest 5596, which can pay a prize of R$ 1.3 million. The numbers will be drawn from 19 hours, 11/09/21. See if you’re the lucky one of the night and a winner of one of the top five prizes in the draw.

Check out the prizes for the winning tickets:

50502 – Prize of R$1.3 million

10883 – Prize of BRL 15.5 thousand

12767 – Prize of BRL 14 thousand

49930 – Prize of BRL 13 thousand

81384 -Prize of BRL 12.2 thousand

Federal lottery results of Saturday contest 5596

At Saturday’s Federal Lottery Results, five tickets will be drawn and each will receive one of the five main amounts of: R$ 1.3 million, R$ 15.5 thousand, R$ 14 thousand, R$ 13 thousand and R$ 12.2 thousand. The award order is from lowest to highest value.

A player holding a ticket with the same number combination from one of the five Federal Lottery Saturday lottery draws wins one of the top prizes.

In addition, you can win by getting it right:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the unit of the first prize;

The thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;

The final ten identical to one of the three before or after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

Results of the latest Federal draws Result of Federal Lottery 5595 1st PRIZE: 80905 – BRL 500,000.00

2nd PRIZE: 82006 – R$ 27,000.00

3rd PRIZE: 56251 – R$ 24,000.00

4th PRIZE: 53050 – BRL 19,000.00

5th PRIZE: 41744 – BRL 18,329.00 Result of Federal Lottery 5594 1st PRIZE: 69653 – BRL 500,000.00

2nd PRIZE: 44548 – R$ 27,000.00

3rd PRIZE: 43626 – R$ 24,000.00

4th PRIZE: 82338 – BRL 19,000.00

5th PRIZE: 13754 – BRL 18,329.00 Result of Federal 5593 1st PRIZE: 99708 – R$ 500,000.00

2nd PRIZE: 63644 – R$ 27,000.00

3rd PRIZE: 19942 – R$ 24,000.00

4th PRIZE: 26657 – BRL 19,000.00

5th PRIZE: 83810 – BRL 18,329.00 Result of Federal 5592 1st PRIZE: 44183 – BRL 500,000.00

2nd PRIZE: 91219 – R$ 27,000.00

3rd PRIZE: 66463 – R$ 24,000.00

4th PRIZE: 17672 – BRL 19,000.00

5th PRIZE: 84923 – BRL 18,329.00 Result of Federal 5591 1st PRIZE: 32940 – BRL 500,000.00

2nd PRIZE: 16923 – R$ 27,000.00

3rd PRIZE: 59012 – R$ 24,000.00

4th PRIZE: 44212 – BRL 19,000.00

5th PRIZE: 72116 – BRL 18,329.00