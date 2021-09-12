Result of the Lotofácil da Independência 2021: see the drawn numbers

The draw of the result of the Lotofácil da Independência 2021 will be announced this Saturday, September 11, from 8 pm, Brasília time. The prize of the 2320 special contest is estimated at R$ 150 million, the biggest in the sport’s history.

Result of the Lotofácil da Independência 2021

Now, check out the numbers of the result of Lotofácil da Independência:

Winner of the Independence Lotofácil

The lucky one who hits the dozens of the result of the Lotofácil da Independência 2021 will be able to win the jackpot of R$ 150 million. Now, if more than one game is registered with the 15 numbers drawn, then Lotteries Caixa makes the division among the winners. Anyway, everyone wins.

The three minor bands pay fixed amounts of R$25 for 13 hits; BRL 10 for 12 hits; and R$ 5 for 11 hits.

Winners can redeem the prizes at Caixa agencies by presenting the original ticket, RG and CPF. In lottery houses, players can receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98. But Lotteries Caixa also allows the transfer of winnings from online betting to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have a period of up to 90 calendar days, counted from the drawing of the result of the Lotofácil da Independência 2021, to withdraw the amount.

next draw – Regular contests return to the lottery calendar starting next week. Then, on Monday, September 13th, the lotofácil contest 2321 is scheduled to be drawn, starting at 8pm.