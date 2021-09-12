Results of the Dupla Sena contest 2272 today, Saturday (11/09/21)

From 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) the dozens of result of Dupla Sena contest 2272 today, Saturday (11). The player who matches the numbers for the first draw can win the jackpot in BRL 3.7 million.

Results of Double Sena 2272

The numbers drawn in today’s Dupla Sena contest 2272 were:

1st draw: 14-15-28-33-44-46.

2nd drawing: 03-04-09-07-31-46.

Today’s Double Sena Winners

Players can win in both draws by matching between three and six dozen of the result of the Dupla Sena contest 2272. The final value of the prize will be defined after the division between the winners.

All players can redeem the prize at a Caixa branch upon presentation of their RG and CPF and amounts of up to R$1,903.98 also at lottery outlets. Winners of online bets can also request the transfer of the amount to a Mercado Pago account.

How long can you redeem the prize? The deadline for all lucky winners to redeem is up to 90 calendar days from the Dupla Sena draw.

Probability – The probability of hitting the result of today’s Dupla Sena contest 2271 with a single bet is one in over 15.8 million. With a game of 15 tens, this chance increases to one in 3.1 thousand.