Retail sales grow 1.2% in July and reach record level – News

Retail sales grew 1.2% in July, compared to the previous month, according to data released this Friday (10), by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The fourth positive result places the sector at the highest level of the historical series started in 2000.

In the accumulated result for the year, commerce registered growth of 6.6% and in the last twelve months, the increase was 5.9%, according to the PMC (Monthly Survey of Commerce).

With the performance of July, the sector remains above the level of February 2020, the last month without the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic on the national economy. The segment was one of the most affected by the restriction measures to contain the virus.

For Cristiano Santos, the manager responsible for the research, the advance of the sector is still very heterogeneous among the sectors. “Some activities have not yet managed to recover losses in the pandemic, such as office equipment and supplies, which is still 26.7% below the pre-pandemic level, or fuels and lubricants, 23.5% below”, he analyzes he.

Segments

In July, five of the eight activities surveyed had increased sales, with emphasis on other articles for personal and domestic use (+19.1%). “We see a trajectory of recovery in this activity, which ends up making great promotions and increasing its gross resale revenue, in a new moment of opening and greater flexibility in social isolation, which generates a greater increase in demand”, explains Santos.

Fabrics, apparel and footwear (2.8%), office, computer and communication equipment and material (0.6%) also increased in the period. Hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (0.2%) and pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetic articles (0.1%) were stable from June to July.

On the other hand, activities involving books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-5.2%), furniture and household appliances (-1.4%) and fuels and lubricants (-0.3 %).