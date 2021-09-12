Reynaldo Gianecchini did not want to marry again after Marília Gabriela

Reynaldo Gianecchini was married for nine years to Marília Gabriela and, when recalling the relationship during an interview, he revealed that he no longer wanted to be in a wedding.

The 48-year-old actor was interviewed by Naná Karabachian, on the program “Hora de Naná”, and talked about having been married to a journalist, from whom he separated in 2006. Gianecchini was not short of praise when commenting on the relationship.

I was super married, I loved being married, I was married for almost nine years and it was a big wedding. All thinking as a couple, divided, very well spoken, very much loved. I consider a beautiful relationship that I had, but after that, something in me never came back to this place.

The presenter also questioned the actor what was the most romantic thing they did for him, and Reynaldo Gianecchini told a curiosity about the beginning of his relationship with Marília Gabriela, when she was traveling to spend the full moon with him.

When I started dating Marília [Gabriela], I lived abroad… I was a model and travels a lot, a lot. When we started seeing each other – and it wasn’t even dating, we were enchanted – Marília always took a flight and would meet me on full moons, because when we met, it was a full moon.

Finally, Gianecchini revealed that the act had become something of a reoccurrence between them. “We made it up romantically, and every full moon, we did it.”

In July of this year, the actor was revealed as the villain of the second season of the series “Good Morning, Veronica”, from Netflix. Reynaldo Gianecchini had a contract with Globo for over 20 years, but it was not renewed in 2021.