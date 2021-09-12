Rio sets up the World Cup operation and sees a positive impact on the fans

Flamengo is already selling tickets for the match against Grêmio, valid for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, and the City of Rio is setting up its operation for what is considered a key event for the gradual resumption of activities in the city.

Yesterday (10), a meeting between the dozens of bodies involved in the match scheme began to outline the guidelines for the match to be a positive kickoff for the municipality to breathe new air. Although the game is worth a spot in the next phase of the tournament, success in the organization is regarded as a goal as important as victory on the field.

“There will be a preventive inspection in beverage warehouses, bars and irregular parking lots, in addition to the inspection of protocols by the Health Department. Comlurb (cleaning) will sanitize the Maracanã and we are going to bring forward the time of entry into the stadium. The CET -RIO (transit) is drawing up the interdiction plan and we will announce the full force next Tuesday. We have already organized the World Cup and the Olympics, the City Hall has a whole memory. The important thing is to comply with the protocols, he told the UOL Sport Pedro Paulo Carvalho, Municipal Secretary of Finance and Planning.

Pedro Paulo, one of those responsible for bringing together Fla and Mayor Eduardo Paes, does not believe that the experience will generate frustration and bets on the club’s capacity to organize events. The secretary stressed that he does not work with the hypothesis of a setback and mentioned the benefits of mandatory vaccination to enter the stadium.

“Flamengo has experience, is a professional in events. We will have almost 100 thousand people in these three games, this can generate a greater volume of vaccinated. I believe everything will work out, the city is prepared to receive major events,” he said.

According to what was established, the game against Tricolor may receive 24,783 fans, around 35% of the total capacity of Maracanã. In the second duel with Tricolor, on the 19th, the capacity will increase to 40%, while the match against Barcelona (EQU), by Libertadores, may receive 35,035, approximately 50% of what the stadium holds.

According to a document signed on the last 6th, the withdrawal of the ticket will be subject to the presentation of proof of vaccination against covid-19, complying with the rules of Decree Rio 49,335, of August 26, 2021, and negative result of an antigen test for covid- 19 carried out within 48 hours prior to the match, “exclusively, by a laboratory authorized by the organizing club of the match”.

In the favorable opinion for the presence of the public at Maracanã, it was emphasized that it is “conditioned to the strict observance of the protocol” presented by Flamengo, and, among the requested adjustments, there is an indication that “every public present at the Maracanã stadium, on these days September 15, 19 and 22, will be monitored by SMS through the CPF number for a period of 15 days.”

Behind the scenes, the clash between the parties regarding the theme had been going on for some time. Fla sought the City Hall of Rio in previous opportunities, but was unsuccessful. In May, with the support of the Football Federation of Rio de Janeiro (Ferj), Fla tried to sew so that this year’s Carioca final could receive supporters.

Exam partnership

Flamengo informed that there is a list of accredited laboratories and that only exams from these establishments will be accepted.

The laboratories made special prices for fans of Fla, with prices starting at R$80. The tests will have to be presented at the ticket withdrawal and also at the access to Maracanã.