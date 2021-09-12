Rio starts the application of the 3rd dose in the elderly this Monday; teen calendar is suspended again | Rio de Janeiro

The booster dose for the elderly begins to be applied this Monday (13) in Rio. It will be one day for each age, starting with those over 95 years old, arriving on Friday (17) in the application of the third dose in 91-year-olds.

The delivery of Astrazenca, which is late, should be normalized as of Tuesday (14), according to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

People who have received the first dose of Astrazenca and who go to the stations to take the second dose can take Pfizer. The municipality of Rio was the first to adopt the combination of immunization agents in the country.

As a result, the vaccination schedule for teenagers should only return on Thursday (16), for 14-year-old girls. On Friday (17) the vaccination of boys of the same age is scheduled. Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one authorized by Anvisa to immunize adolescents between 17 and 12 years old.

Delta variant reaches 96% of those infected in Rio in August, but hospitalizations drop 26% in 15 days

Rio extends restrictive measures until September 20, but loosens distance

The problem was caused by the lack of raw material — the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA), which comes from China, arrived late.

Many municipalities in the state of Rio have a low stock of AstraZeneca and in some stations there is already a lack of immunizing agent, a consequence of the suspension of vaccine delivery in the last two weeks.

2 of 2 Ampule containing 5 ml of the Oxford/AstraZeneca immunizing agent used in the vaccination against Covid-19 — Photo: ALLISON SALES/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENTS Ampoule containing 5 ml of the Oxford/AstraZeneca immunizing agent used in the vaccination against Covid-19 — Photo: ALLISON SALES/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Sought by the G1, Fiocruz said that there was an “increase in global demand for inputs used in the production of vaccines, which is reflected in some supply difficulties.” He also said that the foundation has worked with suppliers and partner companies to maintain its schedule and that supply is currently normalized.

Reduction in admissions

For the second consecutive week, there was a drop in urgent and emergency care. AND 26% reduction in admissions comparing the last week with the weeks between the 15th and 28th of August.

“We have a very significant reduction in hospitalized patients in the city of Rio de Janeiro. We have already had 1,400 hospitalized patients. Now we have 783 hospitalized patients, a drop of more than 50%”, said Secretary Daniel Soranz.

According to the city hall, today, most regions continue with high risk of contamination. But after five weeks, six areas improved and went to moderate risk:

Portuary zone;

Saint Cristopher;

Penha;

Island of Paquetá;

Saint Teresa;

Barra da Tijuca.

Rio extends measures until the 20th

This Friday, the city government published a new decree, which extends the restrictive measures for another ten days.

Nightclubs, discos and dance halls are still banned from operation.

But there were changes in other sectors.

Group classes at the gyms were only allowed with a distance of 4 square meters between students. Now the distance decreases to 1 meter.

Closed areas, such as shopping malls, cinemas, museums and theaters can have up to 60% of the public capacity — before, it was 40%.

The minimum distance between people in these spaces increased from 1.5 meters to 1 meter.

Deaths and hospitalizations fall

Covid’s ratings begin to improve statewide. The new edition of the Covid-19 risk map — released this Friday by the State Department of Health — shows that there was 27% reduction in hospitalizations for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and 13% in the number of deaths caused by the disease.

The fee of occupation of beds of ICU is today in 65%. THE moving average fell again after more than three weeks (See Covid’s country map).

“There is global risk reduction across the state. We leave an orange map and enter a yellow map, clearly showing a reduction, an improvement in epidemiological indicators — number of cases, severe cases and deaths — and also in care in terms of the occupancy rate of Covid beds”, he said the State Health Secretary, Alexandre Chieppe.