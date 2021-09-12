Roaccutane: Doctors warn of risks to “thin nose” | News Brazil | Online Diary

Isotretinoin is a substance derived from vitamin A, sold in pharmacies under the trade name Roaccutane. The drug is indicated for the treatment of severe forms of acne, as one of its effects is the reduction in the size of the sebaceous glands.

However, challenges in social networks ended up popularizing an “alternative” use of Roaccutane: the substance is being used to thin the nose, a kind of homemade replacement for rhinoplasty surgery.

The Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD) released a warning against the misuse of the drug. SBD, however, draws attention to the fact that there is no evidence that the product has this effect on patients.

Only in the case of a disease called rhinophyma, a type of another condition called rosacea, can the nose shrink as an effect of a reduction in the glands that produce sebum. However, this does not mean that it will happen in other situations.

“There is no proof that people without this disease can have thinning. The nose has a big difference in relation to the person’s genetics. SBD does not recommend the use of the drug for this purpose”, explains physician Moysés Lemos, director of electronic media at the entity.

In addition, unattended drug application may expose the person to adverse effects. Its use can lead to elevated blood cholesterol levels and harmful consequences for the liver.

“This medication has a particular effect on women of childbearing age. If they become pregnant using the medication, there is a 30% risk of the baby being born with a congenital malformation”, adds the director.

For this reason, adds the professional, the purchase of the product in pharmacies can only occur upon presentation of a special prescription made by a dermatologist.