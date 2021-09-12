Roaccutane thins your nose? Specialist explains in 5 points what the medicine is and its effects on the skin | live you

Show photos from before and after the treatment with Roaccutane, an acne medication , became popular on tiktok, social network of short videos. The focus, however, is not the disappearance of the pimples, but a supposed side effect: the thinning of the nose.

Experts heard by G1 claim that the drug is not capable of causing such changes.

Roaccutane is just one of several trade names for isotretinoin., a substance derived from vitamin A, which acts on the activity of the sebaceous glands.

This week, the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD) said in a note that there are no reports, much less clinical studies, suggesting the use of isotretinoin for thinning the nose.

“(…) SBD reiterates that there is no reduction or thinning of the nose after using the product.“, says the entity.

In this article, see what experts say about the following points:

1. What is Roaccutane and what is it for?

Isotretinoin is a retinoid, a synthetic derivative of vitamin A, which acts on the activity of the sebaceous glands, reducing local inflammation, the production of silk and the bacteria that feed on it. Thus, the substance is used to control acne.

2. Who can use Roaccutane?

The use of isotretinoin is recommended for people from 12 years of age with moderate to severe acne, that is, individuals who have a large number of blackheads and comedones, pimples and pustules or cystic (deep) acne.

The use of the drug, however, is controlled and requires a medical prescription due to its adverse effects, which involve a series of changes in the body and, therefore, require constant medical monitoring.

“Not all patients with moderate or severe acne can use the drug. There are indication criteria, including psychological ones,” explains Camila Hoffmann, a dermatologist at the Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz and a member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology.

The use of isotretinoin is recommended in moderate or severe cases, unresolved with other treatments, and which can leave scars or directly interfere with the patient’s self-esteem and mental health.

3. What are the side effects of Roaccutane?

The use of Roaccutane is controlled due to its adverse effects, which include:

Drying of the skin and mucous membranes;

Alteration of liver enzymes;

Increased cholesterol;

Mood swings;

Anemia;

Eye irritation;

Muscle aches;

Itchy skin;

Malformation of the fetus, in the case of pregnant women;

Therefore, the medical monitoring of these patients must be monthly, as well as the performance of blood tests that prove that the drug is not interfering negatively with the functioning of the body.

In the case of women, there is still an extra precaution: isotretinoin is a teratogenic agent, that is, it can damage the embryo or fetus and cause miscarriage.

“There are studies that prove that the use of the drug can cause problems in the fetus. Therefore, all women, before starting treatment with Roaccutane, need to sign a risk acknowledgment term”, says Hoffmann.

During treatment, women also need to undergo a monthly beta hcg test, which is used to confirm a pregnancy, and use a safe method of contraception, such as an intrauterine device (IUD) or implants.

4. Roaccutane thins your nose?

Not. According to SBD, in the scientific community, there are no reports, much less prospective and controlled clinical studies, that suggest the use of oral isotretinoin to reduce the thinning of the nose.

“Roaccutane can promote changes in the nose in only one condition: when the person has a disease called Rhinophyma”, explains Hoffmann.

Rhinophyma is a condition where the sebaceous glands greatly increase in size and quantity, causing noticeable changes in the individual’s appearance.

“In these exceptional cases, the use of the substance tends to reduce the size of the glands a little and the nose can return to its original size”, says the SBD.