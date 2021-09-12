Roberto Carlos thanks the affection of fans after the death of his son Dudu Braga

Roberto Carlos he published on all of his social networks this Saturday night (11), thanking the public for their affection after his son’s death Dudu Braga, on Wednesday (8).

“I sincerely thank everyone who sent me messages and expressions of love and affection. Thank you so much and may our God of goodness protect and bless us all. Amen. Roberto Carlos”, wrote the King.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

Hours after the death of his son, victim of peritoneal cancer, at the age of 52, the singer’s team had done two posts on your social networks.

In one of them, signed by the singer’s own team, it was possible to see a video with a sequence of photos of Dudu, some with his father, with the song “Todos Está Surdos” in the background.

In the other, in an old video of an interview for the program Vídeo Show, Roberto tells the then reporter Ana Furtado that Dudu was the great idol of his life.

Dudu Braga was buried on Thursday (9), at Cemitério do Araçá, in the west of São Paulo. According to the singer’s press officer, Roberto’s son had his last request served by the father: to be buried in a Corinthians shirt, comfortable clothes and sneakers.

See too

+Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, reveals that she had surgery on her vagina



+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Schumacher’s wife and son talk about ex-pilot’s health

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds a dead 2-year-old son with a note on his side when he gets home



+ Quick and easy peanut pave recipe for the weekend



+ Alexandre Pires poses with Sara Campos on a romantic trip to the Maldives

+ Britney Spears poses in her panties only

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach