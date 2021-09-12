Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan touring manager dies while digging family dog ​​hole

A bizarre accident claimed Mick Bridgen, a tour manager who worked with stars like the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and others, last Tuesday, aged 73.

Charles Gavin:With his precision, Charlie Watts was the foundation of the Rolling Stones

According to the “TMZ” website, he was digging a grave to bury the family’s dog, who was very sick, in a part of his home in Santa Rosa, California. Bridgen’s wife Julia Dreyer Brigden said that while her husband was digging, something happened and the hole collapsed on him. She says it was “a weird accident” and that her husband died immediately.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Charlie Watts at the Rolling Stones show at Apoteose, in Rio de Janeiro, in 1998 Photo: André Arruda / Agência O Globo – 11/04/1998 Charlie Watts (in shorts) with brother-in-law, wife and daughter in Copacabana, in July 1976. He would be the first Stone to play here, in 1992 Photo: Reproduction of the book “Os Rolling Stones in Brazil” Charlie Watts (drums) performs with his jazz quintet at Canecão, in May 1992 Photo: Reproduction of the book “Os Rolling Stones in Brazil” Rolling Stones show during Hollywood Rock, at Maracanã, in 1995 Photo: Ivo Gonzalez / Agência O Globo – 03/02/1995 Charlie and his wife shop in jewelry at Copacabana Palace, in 1998 Photo: André Arruda / Agência O Globo – 07/04/1998 Charlie Watts in a hotel in São Paulo during the musician’s visit to Brazil, in April 1998 Photo: Sérgio Andrade / Agência O Globo – 04/09/1998 Drummer Charlie Watts during a Rolling Stones concert on Copacabana Beach, in 2006 Photo: Ricardo Mello / Agência O Globo – 18/02/2006

Also according to Julia, a neighbor witnessed what happened and quickly called 911. Paramedics arrived but could do nothing.

The family’s dog, Travis, a 14-year-old Australian Shepherd, was euthanized two days after Mick Bridgen’s death. He was very sick and wasn’t eating properly anymore.

In front of:Charie Watts death doesn’t affect Rolling Stones tour dates, says show producer

Bridgen began his career as a concert producer and worked with Van Morrison, Joe Satriani, Humble Pie, Peter Frampton and Carlos Santana. He was one of the founders of the Wolfgang Records label, known for releasing Eddie Money records.

Mick Bridgen leaves Julia, to whom he has been married for 34 years, son Jack and grandson David. The exact cause of death has yet to be confirmed.