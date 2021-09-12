Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan touring manager dies while digging family dog ​​hole

A bizarre accident claimed Mick Bridgen, a tour manager who worked with stars like the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and others, last Tuesday, aged 73.
According to the “TMZ” website, he was digging a grave to bury the family’s dog, who was very sick, in a part of his home in Santa Rosa, California. Bridgen’s wife Julia Dreyer Brigden said that while her husband was digging, something happened and the hole collapsed on him. She says it was “a weird accident” and that her husband died immediately.
Also according to Julia, a neighbor witnessed what happened and quickly called 911. Paramedics arrived but could do nothing.
The family’s dog, Travis, a 14-year-old Australian Shepherd, was euthanized two days after Mick Bridgen’s death. He was very sick and wasn’t eating properly anymore.
Bridgen began his career as a concert producer and worked with Van Morrison, Joe Satriani, Humble Pie, Peter Frampton and Carlos Santana. He was one of the founders of the Wolfgang Records label, known for releasing Eddie Money records.
Mick Bridgen leaves Julia, to whom he has been married for 34 years, son Jack and grandson David. The exact cause of death has yet to be confirmed.