Rolling Stones Businessman Dies While Digging Dog Pit

Mick Brigden, tour manager for big names like the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, died last Tuesday (7), aged 73. What drew attention, however, was the accident that caused his death.

According to TMZ, he was digging a grave in the backyard of his home in Santa Rosa, California (USA), to bury the family’s dog when the hole collapsed.

According to Julia Dreyer Brigden, his wife, it was a “strange accident” and Mick died immediately. The rescue was triggered by neighbors who saw what happened, but it came too late.

Mick Brigden began his career as a concert promoter and has worked with Van Morrison, Joe Satriani, Carlos Santana and others.

Recently, another big name linked to the Rolling Stones also died. Charlie Watts, the band’s drummer, died at the age of 80 on the 24th.

