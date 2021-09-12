Salesforce Says It Will Help Employees Leave Texas Under Anti-Abortion Law

THE salesforce (CRM) announced that it will help its employees and their families to leave the Texas after the state passed the most restrictive abortion law in the United States.

In a Slack (WORK) message obtained by CNBC, the cloud computing company told its 56,000 employees that “it’s with all our women, at Salesforce and everywhere. That said, if you have concerns about accessing reproductive health in your state, Salesforce will help relocate you and your family members,” the message said.

Salesforce did not take a stand on Senate Bill 8 in the statement. The company has 16 offices in the United States, including one in Dallas.

Texas law, which prohibits health professionals from performing abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, essentially already prohibits the process when a woman is less than six weeks pregnant. (Under current federal law, the procedure is legal, but many states have restrictions such as waiting periods or a complete ban after pregnancy passes 20 weeks.)

The anti-abortion law went into effect on Sept. 1 after the state’s Supreme Court and Federal Court refused to rule on rejecting the bill. According to lawbreakers, the new legislation prohibits at least 85% of abortions sought in the state. The text also provides for punishment for anyone who “helps or encourages” the procedure, including family and friends or even the driver who transports a woman to or from an abortion clinic.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Texas over the abortion law on Thursday.

On Friday night, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff tweeted, “Ohana, if you want to move, let’s help you get out of TX. Your choice.”

Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit TX. Your choice.❤️https://t.co/y5IKpm5fNs — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) September 11, 2021

Benioff and Salesforce have long championed social causes and corporate responsibility.

Salesforce acquired Slack in December for more than $27 billion. Since then, the company’s shares have risen more than 6%.

“Business is the best platform for change. My role is to help CEOs see that they can change,” Benioff said in an interview with CNN Business in December.

This isn’t the first time the company has criticized a controversial state law. Salesforce was one of the first corporate voices against Georgia’s election bills, which critics said was a clear suppression of voters. Atlanta is home to the Salesforce Towers, the company’s regional headquarters, which has 1,300 employees.

“A person’s right to vote is the foundation of our democracy,” tweeted Salesforce in March after the Georgia House of Representatives passed a bill that provided for points like voter identification, less time to apply for late ballots and limited access to early voting. The text also prohibited the offering of water to voters who were waiting their turn to vote.

“The bill limits reliable, secure and equal access to voting, restricting early voting and eliminating provisional ballots. That’s why Salesforce opposes HB 531 as it stands,” the company said.

While “Corporate America” ​​has taken public positions on last summer’s racial justice protests and restrictive voting laws filed or enacted in different states, the same “Corporate America” ​​has remained largely silent on the abortion law of the United States. Texas.

Exceptions include Bumble and the CEO of Match Group (MTCH), who announced last week that they were creating relief funds for people affected by Texas law.

“Bumble is founded and led by women, and from day one we defend the most vulnerable. We will continue to fight regressive laws like #SB8,” the company said on its Twitter profile.

And Lyft (LYFT) CEO Logan Green tweeted that his company created a defense fund to cover legal fees for any of its drivers who are prosecuted under the SB8. Uber (UBER) then announced that it would do the same. This is because, as mentioned above, the text of the anti-abortion law can make drivers responsible for helping a person to have an abortion when transporting them, even without knowing the medical condition of the clients.

No big company has announced it will leave Texas. Large Texas-based corporations, such as Hewlett Packard (HPQ) in Houston, have publicly spoken out against the state’s new restrictive voting law, which went into effect on September 7th.

Other cities are capitalizing on the state’s controversial new laws.

The City of Chicago will feature a full-page advertisement in Sunday’s edition of The Dallas Morning News listing the reasons Windy City is “a great place for business”. This ad references voting, abortion and Covid-19 — all major political issues in Texas.

(Translated text. Read the original in English here.)