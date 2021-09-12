Samsung launches feature that frees up more RAM memory on their mobile phones

Months after Xiaomi, Samsung finally started to release the update that allows to free up virtual RAM memory in the cell phone. The A528BXXU1AUH9 package forwarded to Galaxy A52s 5G units sold in India lets you take some of the storage as working memory to improve the device’s usability in multitasking.

RAM Plus, as named in the One UI, can allocate up to 4GB of storage space as virtual RAM. The function, although tempting to be activated at all times, is only enabled occasionally, when memory demand is high and access speed is not that important — that is, don’t think that your cell phone will naturally have more RAM .

The allocated amount of Virtual RAM seems not to be adjustable (Image: Playback/SamMobile)

Resource management can be done directly from the Settings Menu, within the Memory section. As the screenshots from the SamMobile website suggest, there is no way to adjust the amount of Virtual RAM or disable the function.

The same update also included stability improvements for the camera, bug fixes and performance improvements. For now, there is no forecast for the expansion of the feature, but perhaps the Galaxy A52s 5G is the first model to receive the novelty in other regions. In Brazil, the intermediary is not officially sold yet, but it has already been through Anatel.

Update also includes camera enhancements, bug fixes and performance optimization (Image: Playback/SamMobile)

To check for available updates, you need to go to Settings Menu > Software Update > Download and Install. If any packages are available, the download will start automatically and it will be necessary to restart the device to apply the changes.

Source: SamMobile