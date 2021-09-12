Santos draws with Bahia on Fábio Carille’s debut

On the opening night of coach Fábio Carille, Santos drew 0-0 with Bahia on tonight (11), at Vila Belmiro, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

With the result, Alvinegro Praiano goes to 23 points and is in 13th position. The Steel Tricolor, with 22, is the 15th place. The two clubs are close to the relegation zone: with 21 points, América-MG occupies 17th place.

In the next round, at 21:00 on Saturday (18), the two teams return to the field. Peixe visits Ceará in Castelão, and Tricolor receives Red Bull Bragantino in Pituaçu.

Before that, next Tuesday (14), Carille’s team faces Athletico for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, in Vila Belmiro. On the way, Hurricane won by 1 to 0.

Bahia rules in the first half

From Lucas Mugni’s submission, right at the start of the match, to Rodallega’s placed kick, Bahia took the first step. The team even came close to the goal on good opportunities from Gilberto, twice, and Isnaldo. In all, there were seven submissions by the visiting team against none by Peixe. Cornered, the team from Vila was not very creative and could not take any danger to the goal of Mateus Claus.

Participative, Rodallega gives work to Santos

After debuting with four goals against Fortaleza, Colombian Hugo Rodallega had a good first half at Vila Belmiro. Participative, the forward distributed the ball well in the offensive sector, gave two great passes to Gilberto and also forced João Paulo to make a good defense in a kick from outside the area.

Santos improves in the final stage, but scares little

The fish’s posture changed in the second half, and the owners of the house launched a little more on the attack. However, with few good chances to score. The team was in danger in three plays: with Sánchez, in free kick, Marcos Guilherme and Marinho. At the last minute, Tricolor nearly killed the game; on the counterattack, after a cross by Rodallega, Rodriguinho finished badly and lost the chance of the winning goal.

debut of Carille

The new coach from Santos barely had time to train the cast: it was announced on Wednesday and had Thursday and Friday to work with his new contacts. In his debut, he selected Lucas Braga as a novelty among the holders. After a bad first stage, Peixe came back more aggressive in the second half and attacked even more with the entry of Marinho, but it wasn’t enough to take the zero off the scoreboard.

Marine comes back

After more than a month without playing due to an injury to the rectus femoris of the left thigh, Marinho was once again related to the game against Bahia. In the final stage of recovery, the shirt 11 started the match on the bench and entered 18 minutes into the second half. The striker helped the Santos offensive sector to have more mobility and had a great opportunity in the 30th minute, but he sent it out. Their last game had been on July 28, in a rout over Juazeiro for the Copa do Brasil.

Homage to Pele

For the game in Vila Belmiro, Santos prepared a tribute to the 65th anniversary of the first game – and the first goal – of Pelé wearing the Fish shirt, still at 16 years old. The athletes entered with a seal on their shirt, celebrating the 7-1 victory against Santo André on September 7, 1956, when the King of Football kicked off their victorious trajectory. The Santos idol is hospitalized at Albert Einstein Hospital to recover from the removal of a tumor in the right colon. According to a medical statement, he is recovering “in a satisfactory manner”.

‘Go back to the 2nd half: take the 2nd dose’

The tribute to Pelé was not the only outstanding message of the match in Santos. On the return of the break, the two teams entered with a banner to encourage the population to receive the second dose of the vaccine against covid-19 and complete the vaccination schedule. “To win the covid-19, go back to the 2nd time: take the 2nd dose of the vaccine”, indicated the text taken by the athletes from Peixe and Tricolor Baiano.

six matches without a win

The game against Bahia was the sixth consecutive victory for Santos in Brasileirão. In the previous rounds, Peixe had already tied with Corinthians, Fortaleza and Internacional and lost to Flamengo and Cuiabá.

DATASHEET

SAINTS 0 x 0 BAHIA

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos-SP

Hour: 9 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG) and Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG)

Yellow cards: Isnaldo (Bahia), Raniele (Bahia), Nino Paraíba (Bahia) and Conti (Bahia); Lucas Braga (Santos)

Red cards: None

Goals: None

saints: John Paul; Pará, Robson Reis (Danilo Boza), Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Carlos Sánchez, Gabriel Pirani (Jean Mota), Lucas Braga and Marcos Guilherme (Marinho); Léo Baptistão (Raniel). Technician: Fabio Carille.

Bahia: Mateus Claus, Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Araújo (Patrick), Mugni (Matheus Bahia), Óscar Ruiz (Luizão) and Isnaldo (Raniele); Rodallega and Gilberto (Rodriguinho). Technician: Diego Dabove.