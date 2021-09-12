Santos: Medallhão do Peixe is criticized on the web after discreet performance in game against Bahia

Medallhão do Santos was criticized on the web for acting in a confrontation against Bahia, by Brasileirão

Santos drew with Bahia last Saturday night (11), at Vila Belmiro, and reached the mark of six consecutive games without winning in Brasileirão. In this ocasion, Carlos Sanchez was criticized on social media for his performance during the match.

On Alvinegro Praiano’s official Instagram profile, many fans complained about the instability of the Uruguayan, who recently became the greatest foreign scorer in history of the Fish. Striker Lucas Braga also did not escape the negative comments.

“It’s time for Sánchez to retire, too bad. And Lucas Braga made a mistake”, wrote a Santos player. “Sánchez it’s time to take a bench, all the crosses were in the goalkeeper’s hand, besides holding the ball a lot”, analyzed another.

It is worth noting that the Santos ranks 13th in the national championship, with 23 points added in 20 clashes, two away from América-MG, the first team inside the relegation zone.