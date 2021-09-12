São Paulo has a ‘package’ of hangings to face Fluminense; Check the list – 12/09/2021

This Sunday (12), São Paulo will face Fluminense, in a match valid for the 20th round of the 2020 Brazilian Championship. For the duel, Crespo will have almost a team of players hanging with two yellow cards. Check out the complete list!

At the Maracanã Stadium, Tricolor Paulista will star in a direct confrontation with Tricolor Carioca, in the famous ‘six-point duel’. That’s because Fluminense, currently in eighth place, has only three points ahead of São Paulo, which occupies the 16th position, one ahead of the relegation zone.

For the duel, Hernán Crespo’s team has eight players hanging that can embezzle the team in the next round, when Tricolor faces Atlético-GO, in Morumbi.

CHECK THE LIST OF SÃO PAULO HANGINGS

Miranda

Leo

luan

Rodrigo Nestor

Igor Gomes

Gabriel Sara

Galean

Lucian

In addition to the players, the coach Hernan Crespo is also another one hanging by two yellow cards.

PROBABLE CLIMBING

After a period of 14 days without games, São Paulo returns to play for the Brasileirão and should go with full force against Fluminense in the game that reopens the second round of the competition. Of the reinforcements, only Gabriel Neves appears among related, while Calleri is embezzled.

With the injury to Orejuela, the suspension of Igor Vinícius and the removal of Daniel Alves, Galeano will be the option for the right wing.

PROBABLE CLIMBING: Tiago Volpi, Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Galeano, Luan, Liziero, Benítez (G. Sara) and Reinaldo; Luciano (Pablo) and Rigoni.

DEFAULTS: Marquinhos, Orejuela, and Wiliam (injured), Igor Vinicius (suspended), Daniel Alves (away) and Calleri (improving fitness).

