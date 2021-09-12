See how was the special coverage on the 20 years of the September 11 attacks

THE CNN Brazil presented this Saturday (11) a special coverage on the 20 years of the terrorist attacks promoted by Al Qaeda in the United States, on September 11, 2001.
The coverage had simultaneous transmission in partnership with the CNN American. Correspondents across the United States brought information and portrayed the emotion of family members during the tributes to the victims of the attacks.
Military personnel and authorities were also present at the ceremonies. President Joe Biden traveled to the places hit by planes hijacked by the terrorist group.
In Manhattan, Biden participated in the tributes to victims alongside First Lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
A minute of silence was held at the National Memorial to mark the exact time when the first American Airlines plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
Then Biden sailed to Pennsylvania. THE CNN followed the events and speeches live and with simultaneous translation. In Pennsylvania, former President George W. Bush spoke and recalled the unity of Americans at the time.
“In the weeks and months following the 9/11 attacks, I was proud to lead an amazing, resilient and united people. When it comes to uniting America, those days seem far from ours,” said Bush, who was president at the time of the attacks.
US Vice President Kamala Harris also addressed those in Pennsylvania. Biden did not speak at the events, but released a video calling for national unity.
Distinct ceremonies, with the reading of victims’ names and moments of silence, took place at the National Memorial, in New York, at the Pentagon, in Washington, and in Shanksville, in Pennsylvania. All places hit by the September 11 terrorist attacks.