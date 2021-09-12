See how was the special coverage on the 20 years of the September 11 attacks

New York police and firefighters hold the US flag while performing the anthem at the 9/11 celebrations

Credit: Chip Somodevilla – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden and Jill Biden Pay tribute to 9/11 victims

Credit: Chip Somodevilla – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

Roses deposited in Frank Spinelli’s name at the 9/11 memorial in New York

Credit: Anthony Behar – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

Civilians cry at the 9/11 Memorial in New York ahead of the bombings’ 20th anniversary ceremony

Credit: Mike Segar – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

With US flag in the background, rose commemorates 9/11 victims at the Pentagon

Credit: Win McNamee – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

In military uniform, an American holds a poster with the name of Ruben Correa, one of the victims of 9/11

Credit: Michael M. Santiago – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

American carries photo of a firefighter victim of 9/11 attacks inside a military cap

Credit: Spencer Platt – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

A time when the names of the nearly 3,000 victims of 9/11 were read at the ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks

Credit: Michael M. Santiago – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

NY policeman rings bell to indicate moment of silence in celebration of 20th anniversary of September 11th

Credit: Chip Somodevilla – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

‘Survivor of the 9/11 WTC’ says message from man accompanying the 20th anniversary ceremony in New York

Credit: Michael M. Santiago – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

Parente makes a decal with the name of one of the victims of the September 11 attacks

Credit: Michael M. Santiago – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

People play at the 9/11 memorial in New York; Terrorist attacks left nearly 3,000 dead

Credit: Michael M. Santiago – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

Ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11

Credit: CNN

Bruce Springsteen sings I’ll see you in my dreams in honor of the victims of 9/11

Credit: CNN / Reproduction 1 in 14

THE CNN Brazil presented this Saturday (11) a special coverage on the 20 years of the terrorist attacks promoted by Al Qaeda in the United States, on September 11, 2001.

The coverage had simultaneous transmission in partnership with the CNN American. Correspondents across the United States brought information and portrayed the emotion of family members during the tributes to the victims of the attacks.

Military personnel and authorities were also present at the ceremonies. President Joe Biden traveled to the places hit by planes hijacked by the terrorist group.

In Manhattan, Biden participated in the tributes to victims alongside First Lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

A minute of silence was held at the National Memorial to mark the exact time when the first American Airlines plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Then Biden sailed to Pennsylvania. THE CNN followed the events and speeches live and with simultaneous translation. In Pennsylvania, former President George W. Bush spoke and recalled the unity of Americans at the time.

“In the weeks and months following the 9/11 attacks, I was proud to lead an amazing, resilient and united people. When it comes to uniting America, those days seem far from ours,” said Bush, who was president at the time of the attacks.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also addressed those in Pennsylvania. Biden did not speak at the events, but released a video calling for national unity.

Distinct ceremonies, with the reading of victims’ names and moments of silence, took place at the National Memorial, in New York, at the Pentagon, in Washington, and in Shanksville, in Pennsylvania. All places hit by the September 11 terrorist attacks.