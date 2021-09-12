See the 5655 Contest Draw Results

Caixa drew the draw today (11), the contest 5655 of Quina. The five dozen drawn were 01-28-31-68-78. The prize at stake for any winning bets is estimated at R$1.5 million.

Caixa has not yet informed whether there was a ticket that hit all the numbers. In the previous contest, no ticket stuck all the numbers, which caused the prize to accumulate.

How to participate in the next Quina draw?

You can choose from five to 15 numbers from 1 to 80. Bets must be placed up to one hour before the contest, that is, the accredited lotteries and Caixa’s official website will register the games until 19:00 (GMT) on day of the draw.

How much does Quina’s bet cost?

A bet on Quina costs at least R$ 2 (with five numbers), but can reach R$ 6,006 (with 15). If the bet is placed on the site, the minimum purchase in a virtual session is R$30, but this amount can include games in other lotteries.

What is the chance of winning Quina’s top prize?

With the minimum bet of five numbers (which costs $2), you have a one in 24 million chance of getting them all right and taking down Quina’s biggest jackpot. If you put another ten in the game, the price of the bet goes up to R$12, but the odds go down to one in four million.

How does Quina’s official pool work?

Group bets on Quina’s Bolão start at R$10, but the minimum fee is R$3 per participant. Caixa allows from two to 50 shares in this modality.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.