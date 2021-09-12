See the COVID-19 vaccination calendar in Belo Horizonte – Gerais

Elderly people aged 70 and over will receive the booster dose, according to the Ministry of Health (photo: Roslan Rahman/AFP)

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) will apply, from next Monday (13/9), the booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 in elderly people aged 79 to 81 years. In addition, people aged 27, 28 and 55 years are invited to complete the vaccination schedule with a second dose.

People should check the addresses on the PBH portal by age group or priority group (Click here).

The opening hours of the vaccination sites on working days are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed and extra points, and from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm for drive-thru points. On Saturdays, fixed and extra stations are open from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm and drive-thru points from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

There are also four vaccination points with night hours, which are open from Monday to Friday. Public eligible to be vaccinated at night are exclusively those called for the day in question.

booster dose

The immunization of the elderly aged 79 to 81 years will be done with the immunizing agent from Pfizer. Elderly people who are in this age group and who have taken the second dose can be vaccinated.

The exception is the ones from Belo Horizonte who are of this age and have received the AstraZeneca vaccine: this group must not attend the vaccination sites. For this same reason, people aged 85 to 82 have not yet been called up. That’s because whoever took CoronaVac needs a longer break.

The application of the third dose in people aged 81 to 79 years who are bedridden or with reduced mobility will also be started. It is necessary that the elderly wait for the contact of the teams of the Municipal Health Department to schedule the day and time.

Elderly people aged 70 and over will receive the booster dose, according to the Ministry of Health.

The expansion to other age groups will be done respecting the interval between applications and gradually, subject to the receipt of new shipments of vaccines.

second dose

On Tuesday (9/14), the 28-year-old public will be able to receive the second dose, and on Wednesday (9/15), 27-year-olds will be able to complete the vaccination schedule.

On Thursday (16/9), the second dose will be for people aged 55 years.

see the calendar

the 13th, monday : booster dose for elderly aged 81 to 79 years who have already taken the second dose;

: booster dose for elderly aged 81 to 79 years who have already taken the second dose; the 14th, tuesday : second dose for 28-year-olds vaccinated with CoronaVac, where the interval between the doses is 14 to 28 days. Only 28-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for September 21 will be able to take the second dose on September 14th;

: second dose for 28-year-olds vaccinated with CoronaVac, where the interval between the doses is 14 to 28 days. Only 28-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for September 21 will be able to take the second dose on September 14th; the 15th, wednesday : second dose for people aged 27 years, vaccinated with CoronaVac, where the interval between the application of the doses is 14 to 28 days. Only 27-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for September 22 will be able to take the second dose on September 15th;

: second dose for people aged 27 years, vaccinated with CoronaVac, where the interval between the application of the doses is 14 to 28 days. Only 27-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for September 22 will be able to take the second dose on September 15th; the 16th, thursday: second dose for people aged 55 years. Only 55-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for September 23 will be able to take the second dose on September 16th.

The people called must be vaccinated in the places listed for each group and always check the addresses, available on the city hall portal, before going to the immunization points.

The Municipal Health Department advises the user to get vaccinated on the day of the call.

”If a person goes to the units at a later date, he or she is liable to face queues, since the recap points are distributed in one unit by region and by type of vaccine”, informs the PBH. (With information from Larissa Ricci)

