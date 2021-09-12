Seven fun facts about verified accounts on Instagram | Social networks

Having a verified Instagram account is a dream of many people. The blue seal next to the username, which attests to the authenticity of a profile on the social network, can be requested by anyone from the app for Android and iPhone (iOS). However, the resource is intended for accounts of public relevance, such as celebrities, opinion makers, politicians, brands, governments and NGOs.

How to Control Sensitive Content on Instagram

Instagram is constantly adjusting the verification, with the aim of making the process more transparent and inclusive. The latest change, for example, has increased the base of sources that the platform consults to check whether a profile is relevant or not. Check out, below, facts about verified accounts on Instagram and how to get the seal on the platform.

Account verified on Instagram

1. What is Instagram verification?

Verification is there to let people know that notable accounts—such as politicians, celebrities, and corporations—in fact belong to these entities. The seal confirms the authenticity of an account, differentiating it from profiles fakes or from fans. Therefore, one of the main advantages of having an account verified on Instagram is the credibility that the label conveys to its followers.

It is important to note that verification does not mean an Instagram endorsement of what is posted on the verified profile. According to the platform, the content of a blue-checked account is not favored by the algorithm over distribution.

2. What are the verification requirements?

The first critical step for an account to be verified on Instagram is to follow the Terms of Use and Community Guidelines. It is important that the user is aware of the things that should not be posted on the network. This includes not promoting hate speech, not defaming people or entities, respecting national and international laws, not sending inappropriate messages through Instagram Direct, among other platform rules.

Another essential aspect is for the account to represent a real person, a registered company or a well-known and frequently researched entity. It needs to be public and have a biography, profile picture and at least one post. Profiles in honor of someone, no matter how reputable they may be, cannot have the verification seal.

Instagram allows two verified accounts from the same entity with different languages

The account must be the unique presence of the person, company or entity it represents. Someone or any institution with more than one profile can only have the verification seal on one account. The exception is for accounts with different languages, such as YouTube and YouTube Brazil.

3. How to request verification on Instagram?

To have a verified account on Instagram, you need to answer a form available in the app itself. To find it, just enter the profile tab, go to “Settings”, access the “Account” menu and press “Request verification”.

The form is divided into two stages. The first is to confirm authenticity, you will need to provide your username, full name and attach a scanned identification document.

In the second step, the user must confirm notability on the platform, informing which category the public figure, entity or brand belongs to. It is also possible to indicate the predominant audience that follows the account and nicknames or artistic names by which the profile is known.

Instagram verification request form

To facilitate the review process by the Instagram team, the user can also link articles and accounts from other social networks that demonstrate that the profile is of public interest. Instagram does not consider paid or promotional content as news sources.

The latest verification policy update has expanded the list of news sources to more diverse media. In practice, this means that publications posted by portals aimed at black, LGBTQIA+ and Latino communities, for example, can be included in the form to indicate relevance to these audiences.

It is noteworthy that Instagram does not charge for granting verification, nor does it contact you to request verification confirmation. If any profile comes into contact with these goals, it is likely to be a scam.

4. Is it possible to transfer a verification stamp?

No. Verified accounts cannot change or transfer the seal to a different profile, nor can they change their username. The seal is a sign that Instagram has analyzed and confirmed the authenticity of the profile. A transfer would mean that the analysis would be out of date and therefore the confirmation would no longer be valid.

5. How long does it take for the application to be reviewed by Instagram?

Instagram can take up to 30 days to review an application. You must wait this time, as the platform unsubscribes from those who send multiple orders before receiving a decision.

You can follow the order by touching the notification center, represented by the heart icon on the main page of the app. The notification will be in the “Activity” section.

Analysis time to release Instagram verification stamp is up to 30 days

6. What to do if the request is denied?

Users can request verification stamp from Instagram again 30 days after the first request has been denied. If you didn’t fill in all the form fields the first time, it’s recommended to do this on the second attempt to increase your chances of getting the blue stamp.

7. Can Instagram uncheck an account?

Yes. An Instagram verification stamp fake — acquired improperly, such as by transfer or purchase — can be withdrawn at any time by the platform, which can also disable the buyer and seller profiles. The check can also disappear if the verification was done by a third party, not the account owner himself.

Image shows fake Instagram accounts; fake profiles do not receive verification seal

Another reason to miss verification is to promote services or activities that violate the Terms of Use and Community Guidelines in the profile photo, biography or name section. Changing the account from public to private several times is still a reason to remove the blue check.

With information from Instagram

