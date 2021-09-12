Simaria shows her children in her mansion and ex-sister talks about the separation

Singer Simaria, from the duo with Simone, delighted by showing her children in the pool of her mansion

The singer Simaria, from the duo with Simone, delighted when she showed her two children in the pool of her mansion in Alphaville, São Paulo. When showing her children, the singer made a point of declaring herself to the children. She said: “How much love my children”.

Simaria she is the proud mother of little Giovanna, nine, and Pawel, five. The children are the result of the singer’s marriage to Vicente Escrig. The couple broke up a few weeks ago after 14 years of union.

Internet users were just praise for the little Giovanna and Pawel. “How beautiful your children are!” commented a netizen. And another netizen said: “Your children are very cute and this pool is so beautiful!”.

And recently, the singer’s former sister-in-law talked about the end of her brother’s marriage and also about her nephews. She said: “Feelings are like waves. Feelings that we can’t stop from reaching us, but we can choose which ones to surf. If Gio and Pawel were jewelry, I would have the most beautiful jewelry ever. Without a doubt the greatest gift a brother can give”.

Simone also gave more details about how the whole family’s relationship is. She made a point of denying a rumor about her husband, businessman Kaká Diniz, and her sister Simaria. This is because there were rumors that the two did not have a good relationship.

But Simone was keen to point out that this is just rumors and that in fact her sister and her husband have a great relationship. “Kaka isn’t fighting with my sister, they invented that, it’s not right. Everyone gets along very well, everyone respects the other’s space, well, we really understand each other, thanks to God”, she said.

