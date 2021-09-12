Six Brazilian states report lack of AstraZeneca vaccine for 2nd dose | National Newspaper

Six states reported lack of vaccine from AstraZeneca for the second dose. São Paulo has zero stocks and announced that it will apply the vaccine from to do in place of the second dose of AstraZeneca.

In a health unit in the central region of São Paulo, the first dose of young people, teenagers, with the Pfizer vaccine is OK. And with the booster dose, for elderly people like Edmundo, 91 years old. He received the third CoronaVac. Highly sought after for photos in line, actor Alexandre Borges was excited about the second dose of Pfizer.

But with regard to the AstraZeneca vaccine, there is no forecast for the resumption of immunization. And authorities exchange accusations. O São Paulo government says it received a million doses less. The Ministry of Health says it delivered all the doses and that the problem was the use of AstraZeneca for the second dose to immunize younger populations.

THE Vaccination with AstraZeneca’s immunizer has been totally paralyzed since Friday (10). For those who need the second dose, the replacement for the Pfizer vaccine has already been released, as of Monday. But the available doses for this may not be enough.

“In the city of São Paulo, there are about 340 thousand people. With the 165,000 doses that we will receive at the end of today and on Monday afternoon, we will start administering. We are also waiting for the ministry and Fiocruz to send us the rest of the doses of AstraZeneca”, says Edson Aparecido, São Paulo’s municipal secretary of Health.

In addition to São Paulo, five states are without AstraZeneca vaccines for the second dose: Rio Grande do Norte, Rondônia, Tocantins, Rio de Janeiro and Mato Grosso do Sul, where the switch to Pfizer’s vaccine is also scheduled for Monday.

“We are going to take a decision, which has already been endorsed by the Ministry of Health, which is to exchange vaccines. We are going to apply the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine”, says Geraldo Resende, state secretary of Health at MS.

In Rio, the exchange, authorized by the city, has already started.

The director of the Brazilian Society of Immunization, Renato Kfouri, says that the ideal is to complete the immunization with the same immunizing agent, but that the combination of vaccines is safe.

“When we don’t have the same product, between not vaccinating that person or using a vaccine from a different producer, it is always preferable to finish the scheme. The experience accumulated in several studies shows that starting with Pfizer and ending with AstraZeneca or vice versa leads to a very robust immune response and is absolutely a safe regimen”, highlights Renato Kfouri.