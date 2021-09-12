SP applies 67% of booster doses against COVID-19 in Brazil

More than 41,400 additional doses have already been applied in the state; Mato Grosso do Sul and Espírito Santo have also started a strategy

The State of São Paulo has already applied 67% of booster doses against COVID-19 in the country. The SP Government’s vacinometer marked an additional 41,400 applied until this Friday (10), at 3:35 pm. This means that almost 42,000 people have already received the extra application to reinforce protection against the disease. In addition to São Paulo, the states of Mato Grosso do Sul and Espírito Santo are already carrying out the strategy as of this week. Together, the three states add up to about 62 thousand booster doses administered in Brazil.

During the entire campaign, which started in January 2021, SP has already administered more than 55.75 million doses. The number adds up to 35.34 million applications of the first dose, 19.22 million of the second and 1.15 million of a single dose, in addition to the 41.48 thousand reinforcement already mentioned.

With the mobilization of 645 cities, 97.02% of the adult population of SP has already received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 57.34% of people over the age of 18 years already have a complete vaccination schedule.

As directed by the State Plan for Immunization (PEI) and the Scientific Committee of the State of São Paulo, municipalities must apply the immunizing agent that is available at the health posts also for the application of the additional dose, as all vaccines in use in Brazil are safe and effective .

This first phase dedicated to strengthening protection against COVID-19 began on Monday (6) and aims to reach all people aged 60 years and over who took the second dose at least six months ago, ie in February and March. In addition, immunosuppressed individuals aged 18 years and over will also be immunized. The two audiences of this phase add up to 1 million people.

To organize the network, the calendar was scaled by age groups and prioritizing the oldest. Until day 12, will receive the additional dose who are 90 years or older. Between the 13th and 19th of September, the age group will be from 85 to 89 years old. Between days 20 and 26, doses will be available for those aged 80 to 84 years.

Also included in this period are immunosuppressed adults, such as patients undergoing hemodialysis, chemotherapy, AIDS, transplant patients, among other people with a high degree of immunosuppression. In this case, the additional dose will be applied at least 28 days after the date of completion of the vaccination schedule, either by the second dose (Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer) or by a single dose (Janssen).

From the 27th until October 3rd, people aged between 70 and 79 will be covered. Completing this phase in the month of October, elderly people aged 60 to 69 will be reached between the 4th and 10th.

In total there are 7.2 million people who took their vaccines at different times of the campaign, and will receive their additional doses when they complete the minimum time intervals after the second dose or completion of the vaccination schedule – at least six months for those who are 60 years or more, and at least 28 days for adults with immunosuppression.

São Paulo’s decision to include the group aged 60 to 69 years was based on a recommendation by the Scientific Committee after analyzing the work and experiences around the world of the pandemic indicators, especially among the elderly, who are still among the main fatal victims of the COVID-19.