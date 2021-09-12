SP launches Entrepreneur Scholarship to support 100,000 informal self-employed

With an investment of R$ 100 million, the unprecedented program prioritizes women, young people, blacks and browns, indigenous people and people with disabilities

Governor João Doria launched this Friday (10), Bolsa Empreendedor, an unprecedented program offering 100 thousand scholarships to informal self-employed in vulnerable situations. The State will invest R$ 100 million in the project, with priority for women, young people, blacks and browns, indigenous people and people with disabilities who will also receive training and migrate to the formal market.

“Bolsa Empreendedor is an action based on three pillars. First, the financial aid that is essential. It is necessary, it is the resource that makes the difference for the entrepreneur to feel supported and advance in his initiative. Then, the qualification, and then there is Sebrae’s important role to guide and prevent the person from making mistakes. And the guidance for formalization, which is also a joint effort between Sebrae, the State Government and City Halls”, said the Governor.

“Another very significant value is the program’s priority for women, blacks, mulattos, indigenous people, young people between 18 and 35 years old and people with disabilities. This is clear, definitive and decisive in this process”, highlighted Doria.

The initiative is led by the Economic Development Secretariat, in partnership with the Government Secretariat and Sebrae-SP (Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Businesses in São Paulo).

The objective is to boost new ventures, encourage small businesses and take the self-employed out of informality. The Bolsa Empreendedor should benefit, directly and indirectly, around 400 thousand people.

“The growth of entrepreneurship out of necessity has disproportionately impacted women, young people and blacks. It is with this viewpoint that we are launching this program”, stated the Secretary of Economic Development Patricia Ellen. “Right now, it’s our role to help those who need it most. It is not possible to think only about economic growth if it is not distributed and does not reach the people who need it”, he reinforced.

Each scholarship will be R$1,000 and paid in two installments of R$500. To have access to the program, the self-employed must participate in a free entrepreneurship course from the Empreendeda Rápido program, with a minimum frequency of 80%. Everyone must also obtain formalization as MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur) or other legal status.

The Bolsa Empreendedor will receive applications from residents of the 645 municipalities of São Paulo, unemployed or informal people over 18 years of age and without CNPJ registration as an entrepreneur, partner or manager of a legal entity.

Persons formalized in 2021 will be accepted into the program. Any eligible person can apply on the Bolsa do Povo portal (www.bolsadopovo.sp.gov.br), between the 10th and 19th of September.

regional distribution

The 100,000 scholarships will be distributed among the administrative regions of the state in proportion to the vulnerable population enrolled in the Cadúnico until January 2021. There will be an order of priority according to the number of places available in each region.

The regionalized list of vacancies is available at the link https://www.desenvolvimentoeconomico.sp.gov.br/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/vagas_regional_bolsa-empreendedor.pdf .

undertake fast

The Fast Empreender courses are offered by the State in partnership with Sebrae-SP. The training takes place in face-to-face format, with a workload of 20 hours, or with ten hours of online lessons.

Students are introduced to topics such as entrepreneurship, business idea, marketing, finance and formalization, among others. There will be 70,000 on-site and 30,000 online vacancies across the state. The first class is scheduled for September 27th.

“As important as helping vulnerable people to undertake and earn an income is to provide conditions for them to remain in the market. The Empreendedor Scholarship is here to cover all these points, promoting the productive inclusion of this most needy public”, declared the Managing Director of Sebrae-SP, Wilson Poit.