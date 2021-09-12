SP launches R$1,000 aid for 100,000 entrepreneurs; meet | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais SP government launches Bolsa Empreendedor program to support self-employed workers

Governor João Doria launched this Friday (10), Bolsa Empreendedor, a program offering 100,000 grants to informal self-employed workers in vulnerable situations. The State’s investment will be R$ 100 million, with priority given to women, young people, blacks and browns, indigenous people and people with disabilities who will also receive training and migrate to the formal market.

bags

The grant provided for by the initiative is R$1,000, divided into two installments of R$500 each. Payment will be made via voucher, the link will be sent and people can use it at any 24-hour ATM.

The 100,000 scholarships will be distributed among the regions of the state in proportion to the vulnerable population enrolled in the Cadúnico until January 2021. There will be an order of priority according to the number of places available in each location.

The regionalized list of vacancies is available here.

Goals

The action is conducted by the Economic Development Secretariat, in partnership with the Government Secretariat and Sebrae-SP. The objective is to encourage new ventures, small businesses and take self-employed workers out of informality. The Bolsa Empreendedor should benefit, directly and indirectly, around 400 thousand people.

“Bolsa Empreendedor is an action based on three pillars. First, the financial aid that is essential. It is necessary, it is the resource that makes the difference for the entrepreneur to feel supported and advance in his initiative. Then, the qualification, and then there is Sebrae’s important role to guide and prevent the person from making mistakes. And the orientation for formalization, which is also a joint work of Sebrae (Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Businesses in São Paulo), the State Government and City Halls”, stated the Governor.

“Another very significant value is the program’s priority for women, blacks, mulattos, indigenous people, young people between 18 and 35 years old and people with disabilities. This is clear, definitive and decisive in this process”, highlighted Doria.

How to apply?

To participate, the self-employed must take a free entrepreneurship course from the Empreender Rápido program, offered by the State in partnership with Sebrae-SP. The minimum attendance is 80% and in addition, everyone must also obtain registration as MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur) or other legal status.

The courses will take place in person (20h) or online (10h), once a week, covering topics such as entrepreneurship, business ideas, marketing, finance and formalization. There will be 70,000 on-site vacancies and 30,000 online vacancies. The first class is scheduled for September 27th.

Residents of the 645 municipalities in São Paulo, unemployed or informal people over 18 years of age and without CNPJ registration as an entrepreneur, partner or manager of a legal entity, in addition to persons formalized in 2021, will be accepted in the Bolsa Empreendedor. register on the Bolsa do Povo portal (www.bolsadopovo.sp.gov.br), between the 10th and 19th of September.

“As important as helping vulnerable people to undertake and earn an income is to provide conditions for them to remain in the market. The Empreendedor Scholarship arrives to promote the productive inclusion of this most needy public”, declared the Superintendent Director of Sebrae-SP, Wilson Poit.

Growth of informal work during the pandemic

Patricia Ellen, Secretary of Economic Development cited the increase in informal entrepreneurs during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We had a 24% increase in MEIs and more than half of the informals are now black. There was also a rise in youth unemployment of more than double the increase in overall population unemployment. Today, for every three unemployed, two they are female. Among women, there was also an increase in entrepreneurship out of necessity twice as high as that of men,” said the Economic Development secretary.

“Right now, it’s our role to help those who need it most. It is not possible to think only about economic growth if it is not distributed and does not reach the people who need it”, he reinforced.