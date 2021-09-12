Spencer: Kristen Stewart had “spiritual connection” with Princess Diana on filming of Oscar-rated film 2022 – Movie News

Shown at the Venice, Telluride and Toronto festivals, the film follows Lady Di in a marital crisis with Charles in 1991.

Spencer is one of this year’s most anticipated films, debuting prominently at the Venice Film Festival, as well as Toronto 2021, the two biggest thermometers for the Oscar 2022. Starring Kristen Stewart, the feature film takes place over a weekend in Sandringham House, 1991, when Princess Diana experiences unhappiness and marital problems with Prince Charles on a royal family’s Christmas holiday—before the difficulties in her marriage were publicly revealed in Andrew Morton’s book, Diana: Her True Story, released in 1992.

After being acclaimed in Venice and at the Telluride festival, Kristen Stewart revealed to the LA Times that she had some “spiritual feelings” when recording spencer, stating that he felt Princess Diana’s blessing on him. In addition, the actress also stated that she was so involved in the story that she forgot something important, albeit sad: Lady Di is no longer alive.

“Even though I was just fantasizing, it felt like there were times I got her approval. [Diana] it felt so alive to me when I was making this movie. But there were times when my body and my mind forgot she was dead.”

How did Kristen Stewart transform your career after Twilight?

Stewart added: “It was a struggle to keep her alive on a daily basis, so remembering she was dead was absolutely heartbreaking. It just destroyed me constantly. And that, in itself, felt spiritual. There were times when I was almost like she was trying to break through [as barreiras da realidade]. It was weird. And amazing. I’ve never felt anything like it in my life.”

Kristen Stewart became attached to Lady Di on Spencer’s recordings

Kristen Stewart claimed to have felt empathy and connection with Princess Diana, and reflected on how easily Lady Di established interpersonal relationships and yet was extremely lonely. “What’s really sad is that Diana, as normal and casual as her air was, she felt so isolated and lonely. She made everyone feel accompanied and supported by a beautiful light — and all she wanted was to have it back.”

7 actresses who played Princess Diana on screen

The actress continued: “It’s the idea of ​​someone being so desperate for a connection and being able to make other people feel so good, even though they feel so bad inside. like a bright house on fire.”

Spencer hits theaters in November

spencer is directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, who also commanded the cameras on Jackie, a film that earned Natalie Portman the Oscar nomination for Best Actress in 2017. The director said he was attracted to Lady Di’s story because he wanted to investigate why “ someone like her, born in such privileged circumstances, could be someone so normal, could feel so ordinary and regular, and build so many bridges of empathy across the world.”

In addition to Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, the cast also includes Jack Farthing (Prince Charles), Jack Nielen (William), Freddie Spry (Harry), Stella Gonet (Queen) and Richard Sammel (Philip). spencer hits theaters on November 5, 2021.