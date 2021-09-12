Star Fox Zero on Switch a wish from PlatinumGames • Eurogamer.pt

PlatinumGames commented that they would love to convert Star Fox Zero to Nintendo Switch.

Originally released in 2016 for Wii U, Star Fox Zero is a title that has made a lot of talk and divided opinions, and is still one of the few games that remains exclusive to the previous Nintendo home console.

Atsushi Inaba of PlatinumGames spoke with the VGC and commented that if Nintendo is interested, they will accept.

“It’s not cool that people can’t play older games because they can’t access the platform, so of course if anything is possible we would like to bring older games to newer platforms.”

“It depends on what’s within the possibilities, but yes, if the opportunity arises, it’s something we’d like to think about.”

Inaba says that a possible Nintendo Switch version would help resolve one of the biggest criticisms leveled at the original version, as the game would have to run on a single screen and your attention wouldn’t be divided between the TV and Wii U GamePad.