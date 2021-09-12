Taliban flag painted on former US Embassy in Kabul | World

Before, in place there was a mural with portraits of George Floyd — black man killed in the US during a police approach in 2020 — and from Tetsu Nakamura, a Japanese doctor who died in an attack in Afghanistan, where he was doing humanitarian work, in 2019.

What is the Taliban, an extremist group that has returned to power in Afghanistan

1 of 2 Taliban Flag on Former US Embassy in Kabul — Photo: Ruptly Taliban flag on former US Embassy in Kabul — Photo: Ruptly

With the Taliban advancing on Kabul in August, the US diplomatic corps was quickly withdrawn from Afghanistan, and the building that housed the US Embassy was emptied.

According to witnesses heard by the Ruptly agency, Taliban flags are now spread across the Afghan capital.

“Before, there were murals with pictures of the vaccines, of the martyrs, and that made people sad. It’s good that now we see the words ‘There is no other god but Allah, and Muhammad is his prophet.’ [trecho inscrito na bandeira Talibã]”, said a supporter of the extremist group.

meaning of the Taliban flag

2 of 2 Men adjust Taliban flag ahead of a Taliban spokesperson’s press conference in Kabul on August 17, 2021 — Photo: Hoshang Hashimi / AFP Men adjust Taliban flag ahead of a Taliban spokesman’s press conference in Kabul on August 17, 2021 — Photo: Hoshang Hashimi / AFP

The Taliban flag is white with Arabic words. The transliteration sounds like La Illaha Ila Allah Muhamad Rasulu Allah — in English, it means: “There is no deity other than God, and Muhammad is his prophet.”

What is written on the Taliban flag?

This saying is known as Shahada, or declaration of faith in Islam. It is the main prayer of religion.

The declaration of faith is one of the five pillars of Islam (in addition to it, there is the pilgrimage to Mecca, known as Hajj, prayers, fasting and the practice of giving alms).

This inscription in Arabic — which is not the native language of Afghans — is also on the flag of Afghanistan, atop the country’s official coat of arms.