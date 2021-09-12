the Inter player who is the favorite of former midfielder Zé Roberto

Former midfielder of many spells in the Brazilian team, Zé Roberto has no doubts when pointing out which player in the Colorado squad he likes the most. He is Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero, with whom he played for both Hamburg and Bayern Munich. in interview to the newspaper El Comercio, from Peru, Zé praised the Inter athlete.

READ MORE – Back, Guerrero talks about his relationship with Yuri Alberto and reveals a “frustrated deal” with Edenilson in Brazil vs. Peru

“Paolo is being very generous with me because he shared a team with great players in Europe. We played together at Bayern Munich and Hamburg and we continue to have contact until today, I consider him a friend. For me, he’s also one of the best strikers I’ve ever played with. I must also mention Claudio Pizarro, another great Peruvian striker. Without a doubt, the best striker I’ve ever played with was Ronaldo Nazário, but if I have to make a list of five strikers, Paolo Guerrero is still there,” said Zé, regarding Guerrero’s recent praise as the “most skilful” who has already acted together.

For Zé Roberto, the only “but” of this moment in Guerrero’s career is the physical issue with the successive knee injuries:

“Paolo is a very talented and very important player for the Peruvian team. Last time, he suffered from injuries, mainly to the knee. These events cut short the footballers’ careers, but Paolo has managed to keep up well, he has all the qualities of a professional, as he takes good care of himself physically”, said the Brazilian, before finishing:

“I believe he will return to his best level, as he showed at Flamengo, Corinthians and Inter de Porto Alegre. When he returns to his best physical shape, he will be very useful for the national team, as he has few veterans and a lot of young blood,” he finished.

With Guerrero at their disposal, Inter will try to get the three points against Sport Recife, away from home, on Monday, 20h, for the Brasileirão.