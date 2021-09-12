‘The relationship will end now’, he jokes

Babu Santana won the heart of Lívia Maria, his new 25-year-old girlfriend. But it wasn’t always like that… The 41-year-old singer and actor didn’t even support the girl when he participated in “Big Brother Brasil” in 2020. The information was revealed by Babu during the couple’s participation in “Caldeirão” , presented by Marcos Mion, this Saturday.

“The relationship is going to end now,” joked the young woman, after Mion asked Lívia who the fans were for. Babu then added: “When we started dating, it was like this on social media that she was my fan. I said: ‘Oh baby, you were my fan.’ . Singer and actress, Manu Gavassi finished the edition in third place.

The two have been having an affair for just under three months. Babu is in love and thinner too. He recently posted with his girlfriend. In the caption, the Daddy of “BBB 20”, wrote: “Me and my love”.

Babu and his girlfriend Photo: Reproduction – TV GLOBO

In the image, the 45-year-old actor appears much slimmer. He has already eliminated over 25 kg and wants to reach 96 kg. For this, the ex-BBB created the project “Babu 90”, at IGTV, to document his entire weight loss process.

Babu Santana poses with his girlfriend Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Babu Santana with his girlfriend Photo: Reproduction/Instagram