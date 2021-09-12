‘They didn’t understand the video’, says governor of RS after Chico Buarque’s lawsuit for image misuse | Rio Grande do Sul

“The legal office that represents Chico Buarque has every right to seek justice, but they did not understand the video,” he said in a statement.

The musician’s defense claims that Leite used, without authorization, the name and images in a video that is being released on their social networks. In the post, the Gaucho mentions Chico Buarque and Sérgio Reis as “musical beauties”, albeit with ideological differences.

Chico Buarque goes to court against RS governor for misuse of image

Attorney João Tancredo, who represents the singer in the lawsuit, requests the immediate removal of the material from the internet and the value of 40 minimum wages as compensation.

“As the video is circulating, we had to take immediate action. This spreads like wildfire,” Tancredo told G1.

Fulfilling the agenda in the campaign for the PSDB’s nomination to the Presidency of the Republic, Eduardo Leite spent Saturday in the states of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul. Also in the press release, the governor of RS says that the video does not distort the image of Chico Buarque.

“The action is distorted, alleging that the video would indicate the adhesion of Chibo Buarque to Eduardo Leite’s campaign, which, of course, is not the case, including due to ideological differences”, he observes.