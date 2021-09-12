Toyota Corolla switches original multimedia for national

The lack of chips in the global supply chain is doing strange things for vehicle manufacturers. While some kill cheap versions and models, prioritizing others, some even need to change the equipment of the cars, so as not to stop production.

This is the case of Toyota in Brazil, which decided to produce the Corolla without factory multimedia. The units of the average Japanese sedan, which leave from Indaiatuba, in the interior of São Paulo, will go to incomplete resellers, in this case.

However, so that customers do not have a “void” in their cars, Toyota has partnered with the national company Wings, which will provide an alternative and localized multimedia, which will be installed at dealers.

This company, which already produces electronic devices and accessories for some brands sold in the country, supplying both dealers and assemblers, will supply the national Corolla with a different infotainment center.

According to João Marcelo Barros, co-founder of Wings, the device will be based on the Android platform and will have a 10-inch touch-sensitive display (pictured above is the 9-inch model for Corolla 2018), in addition to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi , without the projection for Google Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

Even so, the user will be able to have Waze and Spotify applications, for example, already installed on the device. To the UOL website, Barros commented: “The central brings, through a high-resolution superscreen, a new experience with the most modern in entertainment, security and navigation”.

Toyota’s communiqué, sent to the UOL website:

Toyota do Brasil informs that despite all the efforts they have made over time to manage the lack of inputs that affects the global supply chain, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, since September 1, Corolla sedan vehicles produced at the Indaiatuba (SP) unit are being discontinued without the original multimedia center.

To avoid a complete production stop and cause even more discomfort to customers who would need to wait for their vehicles for a long time, Toyota sought a new partner to supply this item, which will be installed in the Toyota dealership network throughout the country.

In this way, Toyota assures its commitment to continue producing and guaranteeing demand in its supply chain at this atypical and difficult time facing the world.

[Fonte: UOL]