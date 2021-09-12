Two more suspected cases of ‘black urine’ are reported in Pará; another four are also under analysis.

Credit: Reproduction/Agency Pará

The State Department of Public Health of Pará (Sespa) informs that two more suspected cases of Haff’s disease, popularly called black urine disease, were reported. There are now six suspected cases under analysis in the state.

According to the secretariat, the suspected cases are in Belém (1); Trairão (1) and Santarém (4). Sespa advises municipalities to increase their attention to the sanitary inspection of sales locations and the importance of correctly packaging fish.

The Secretariat clarifies that it forwarded, through the Central Laboratory of the State of Pará (Lacen), blood and urine tests of suspected cases to the reference laboratory and awaits the results.

In cases of symptoms such as intense muscle pain in the back and lower limbs, dark urine associated with ingestion of fish within 24 hours, it is necessary to seek immediate care in the city’s public health system.

