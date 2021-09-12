Uber and 99 inform tariff readjustments for drivers; BH drivers distrust – Foreground

The two main mobility applications in the country (Uber and 99) confirmed, this Saturday (13), changes in fare collections to try to ease the impact of successive increases in fuel for partner drivers. Drivers who work in services in Belo Horizonte, however, said they have not yet registered adjustments and are suspicious of the measures.

In a statement, Uber reported that it corrected by up to 35% the transfer of the value of races to drivers, but that this will not mean an increase in racing costs for users.

Already the 99 increased the percentage that drivers receive in each race, but informed that the transfer to users will be between 10% and 25%.

The president of the Union of Vehicle Drivers that Use Applications of the State of Minas Gerais (Sicovapp), Simone Almeira, says that, until the beginning of this afternoon, at least, the category has not verified any change in the value credited in the races.

“This transfer is often fake, and in 80% of the races it doesn’t exist”, says the president of the entity, who is also a partner driver for both applications.

runs denied

In Belo Horizonte, due to the continuous increases in fuel, which would be burdening the running costs – some say that only gasoline or ethanol consume 50% of the gains -, many APP drivers stopped serving short runs, because they would not compensate .

Simone Almeida reveals that, in addition to having to travel, on average, an unpaid distance of about 2km to reach the user, the driver recently started to receive R$5.53 for minimum runs, and not R$5, as before. But this value, she says, is below what is charged for a liter of gasoline, for example. Only drivers who have a gas-powered car would still be accepting shorter routes.

Unavailable Cars

Since the flexibility of activities considered non-essential in Belo Horizonte and the reopening of commerce, measures that were made possible with the reduction of Covid-19’s transmission rates, about half of the drivers of application cars would have stopped running, according to president of Sicovapp. “Before the pandemic, there were around 70,000 running in GRande BH; now, with gasoline and alcohol prices as they are, this number has dropped by around 50%”, says Simone Almeida. Still according to her, “passengers already notice the increase in the value of the races”, although the vast majority do not complain.

Manifestation

Sicovapp is scheduling a demonstration for September 21st. On the list of claims are the readjustment of fees for drivers per application; the reduction of ICMS in the State of Minas Gerais and the creation of a bill with IPVA exemption extended to drivers per application, as already decreed in the State of Mato Grosso.

The meeting will be in Mineirão, in front of the CEU club, from 15:00.

