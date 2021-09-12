United fans yell ‘yes’ along with Cristiano Ronaldo, who reveals: “I was pretty nervous” | english football

The explosion of joy, the scream of goal, a short pause to catch your breath and… yeeeeee! In a video released by Manchester United, the club showed how the fans experienced one of the great moments of the Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the team . In the striker’s second goal, he ran to make his celebrated celebration and, as he touched the ground with his arms open, he heard the fans scream along with him. (see video below).

The cry of “yes!” was marked when the player received the award for best player in the world in 2014 and, from there, adopted in his celebrations. The Spaniards write “sí”, and the English fans and press adopt the “siu” to characterize Ronaldo’s outburst. But the truth is, the atmosphere at Old Trafford was unique.

In an interview with the “Sky Sports” channel after the 4-1 win against Newcastland the 36-year-old Portuguese striker confessed that he got nervous before his debut.

“I didn’t expect them to sing my name. I was pretty nervous. Maybe I didn’t show it, but I was”, he declared.

– The reception is amazing. I’m here to win games, to help the team get back to the place where it deserves to be – reiterated Cristiano.

Ronaldo returned to wear the Manchester United shirt after 12 years and, perhaps because of the heat of the excellent presentation on his return, said that the atmosphere in English football is different from the rest.

– Everyone knows that football here in England is different from anywhere in the world. I’ve played everywhere and, to be honest, England is the most special. I belong to Man United. I arrived here when I was 18 years old, they treated me unbelievably and that’s why I came back. I am very proud to be here and I want to win.