USDA increases soy production and inventory in the US, but Chicago understands that…

American harvest starts with the best price level for soybeans compared to the average of the last 5 years

podcast Interview with Carlos Cogo – Partner-Director of the Cogo Inteligência em Agribusiness Consulting on the Closing of the Soy Market

The day was reported by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) and higher prices for soybean futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange on Friday (10). Even with numbers that could be bearish for prices, with an increase in production, productivity and ending stocks of the oilseed, the increases ranged between 15.25 and 16 points in the main maturities. Thus, November ended the day with US$ 12.86 and May/22, a reference for the American crop, at US$ 13.05 per bushel.

One of the highlights that gave space to the positive closing of the market on CBOT this Friday was the reduction in planted and harvested areas – which were estimated at 35.29 and 34.97 million hectares – which, in the expectation of some consultants, could be reviewed up.

In corn, where the situation was similar, the corn crop estimated by the USDA is lower than expected by the market and this was bullish for prices, as explained by Carlos Cogo, managing partner of Cogo Inteligência in Agribusiness. The same can be seen in soybean production, projected by the USDA today at 119.04 million tons, against 118.09 million. Thus, ending stocks for the 2021/22 harvest were revised from 4.22 to 5.03 million tons.

“The stock is very tight, it doesn’t even represent 8% of the demand. And that’s what matters, really low stocks. Three crops ago, US stocks were 14.3 million tons. We have much more bullish numbers than bearish numbers for soy and corn,” said Cogo in an interview with Notícias Agrícolas on Friday.

The market analyst also claims that, given the current supply and demand scenario, prices remain very high, much higher, on average, when compared

“Very attractive numbers for the Brazilian producer with the current dollar and the future dollar. The dollar at these levels is bad for the country, but for the formation of hedge it generates very good opportunities for the Brazilian producer”, explains Cogo. On the other hand, the executive is concerned about the low rate of future sales by the Brazilian producer.

About 25% of the 2021/22 harvest is already committed to marketing, against 40% of the average for the period. “The exception is for Mato Grosso, which has already exceeded 40%, but we are late in future sales,” he said. Using the Middle North of Mato Grosso as an example, Cogo states that prices are around R$ 142.00 per bag for March/22 – counting parity, with premium and dollar futures – and R$ 150.00 for March/ 23, which guarantees these good margins to local producers. “But this is only valid if the producer has a good level of protection”, he adds.

“Very high margins, a little lower than last year, but still very high.” Gross margins come to register from 40% to 55%, depending on the conditions of price formation, time of purchase of inputs and the region where the soy grower is located, according to the specialist’s guidelines.

And the “delay” in sales also draws attention to the strong purchase of inputs. “Especially in the south of the country, where the inputs are all bought, but producers continue to say they are waiting to sell, hoping either for an increase in future prices or the dollar.”

It is important to remember, also as Carlos Cogo explained, that what was registered a few months ago was not a “commodity super cycle, but a high scenario that has now been disarmed, but that left a high level for prices and that is very Good”.