Use of ivermectin caused 85% of men to have reproductive dysfunction, study points out

A study by three universities in Nigeria points out that the use of ivermectin can affect the reproductive health of men.

385 patients took part in the research, all of whom used ivermectin.

385 patients took part in the research, all of whom used ivermectin.

Results

The results show that 85% of the participants developed some degree of reproductive dysfunction.

The researchers conclude that “there was a significant drop in the patient’s sperm count after using ivermectin.”

Ineffective against covid

Ivermectin is commonly used to combat parasites, but has been recommended for “early treatment” of covid-19.

The drug is proven to be ineffective against the disease.

So far, there is no medicine capable of preventing against covid-19, other than the vaccine.

beware of ivermectin

The American Health Agency Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is campaigning against the use of ivermectin in the treatment of Covid-19.

Excerpt from the organ note reads as follows:

“The FDA’s job is to carefully evaluate the scientific data about a drug to make sure it’s safe and effective for a specific use and then decide whether to approve it or not.

Using any treatment for COVID-19 that is not approved or authorized by the FDA, unless it is part of a clinical trial, can cause serious harm.”