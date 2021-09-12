Verstappen and Hamilton crash and leave Italian F1 GP

The unexpected happened in the Italian F1 GP. This Sunday (12), during the first stop window at Monza, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen ended up colliding and ending the participation of the two in the rest of the race.

The start of the Italian race started very exciting. Daniel Ricciardo lunged at the Dutchman and took first place, while the Englishman from Mercedes, who started in fifth, managed to jump only to fourth.

When the drivers started pitting for the first stop, Verstappen ended up going to the garage before his opponent straight for the title. But with problems, it was released by Red Bull towards the middle of the pack.

So, it was Lewis’ turn to go for a tire change. In a good stop for the German team, he was released right side by side with the Taurine team’s opponent, and that’s when the main move of the race happened.

When they fought pretty hard for fourth place, they ended up touching each other. Max’s car landed on top of Hamilton’s Mercedes, with both pulling into the gravel pit. With that, the end of the test for the pair.

Immediately the safety car was called to the track to remove the cars from the escape area. Ricciardo ended up taking advantage of the salseiro, who returned to first place, while Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris completed the podium.