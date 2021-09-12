Verstappen lost three grid positions to the Russian GP by accident with Hamilton

Max Verstappen will lose three grid positions for the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix. The stewards blamed the Dutchman for the accident on the 26th round of the Italian Grand Prix, played this Sunday (12) in Monza, Italy, when the Red driver Bull and Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, crashed, abandoning the race.

The move came when Hamilton returned to the track after changing tires. The seven-time champion saw the championship leader try to take the outside line in the first corner of the circuit, and closed the trajectory. Verstappen tried to set it aside and passed a zebra, being catapulted onto the Mercedes. The two were trapped in the gravel, leaving and causing the Safety Car to enter.

Before the crash, Verstappen was second, chasing Daniel Ricciardo, while Hamilton battled for third place with Lando Norris. The Dutchman went to the pits on lap 24, but saw Red Bull take 11 seconds to complete the job. Hamilton lost just over four seconds on his pit stop.

Despite the accident, Verstappen extended his lead in the championship. The rider reached 226.5 points thanks to second place in the Sprint Qualifying held on Saturday, and has five ahead of Hamilton. The Englishman was fifth in the qualifying race, with no points.

The Russian GP, ​​the next stage of Formula 1, is scheduled for September 26, in Sochi.