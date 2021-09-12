Video shows a trawler that left a trader dead on Rua Oscar Freire, in Jardins | São Paulo

A new video released by the Civil Police shows the group of three teenagers who carried out a trawl and killed the 42-year-old businessman Leonardo Iwamura, on Rua Oscar Freire, in Jardins, late on Friday (10).

From the images it is possible to see all the action on a sidewalk at the Pão de Açúcar supermarket, on the corner with Alameda Ministro Rocha Azevedo.

First, a motorcycle passes. In the opposite direction, the merchant walks alone with a backpack on his back. A few meters behind him there is a group of young people. The girl in the group notices a movement ahead and tries to return, when she is approached by a motorcyclist.

On the other side, Leonardo is already approached by an armed man on foot and another on a motorcycle. He is pushed, tries to get out of the situation, is shot, and soon falls to the ground. The man who fired the shot reaches down and picks up an object that Leornardo had with him, possibly his cell phone. Afterwards, this same assailant goes to the other group that is being approached, takes something from the young woman, climbs onto the back of the motorcycle and leaves.

The merchant was taken to the Hospital das Clínicas, but he did not resist the wound and died. According to police officers from the 78th Police District, a total of 12 people had their cell phones stolen by the three teenagers.

Leonardo owned an ice cream shop located on Alameda Ministro Rocha Azevedo. According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), one of the teenagers was apprehended after the police tracked down one of the stolen cell phones on Rua Faure Rosa, in the South Zone. The other two teenagers are still at large.

Trawler in the Gardens Leaves a Person Dead

The 17-year-old suspect who was apprehended had already passed through the police and was detained in Americanópolis with a motorcycle that had been stolen on the 1st. Forensic inspection was requested from the location, motorcycle and car of the corpse for the fatal victim.

There was an increase in the number of robberies in the first seven months of this year in São Paulo, 33 cases against 28 in the same period of 2020.

Businessman becomes defendant for killing his wife after discussion about football in SP

Judge who acquitted PMs from accusation of rape in car will be investigated