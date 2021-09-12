Vitor Belfort defeats Evander Holyfield with TKO in the 1st round | boxing

At 44 years old, Vitor Belfort had a gala debut in boxing, worthy of the great champions. Fighting in the main event of the night in Hollywood, Florida, the former UFC champion defeated none other than the legendary Evander Hollyfield. The victory was by TKO in the first round. Before the referee’s interruption, Vitor took the 58-year-old American to the ground twice.

Before the fight, Hollywood fans held a minute of silence in a posthumous tribute to the victims of September 11, 2001. The terrorist attack turns 20 this Saturday. In the co-main event of the night, Anderson Silva defeated Tito Ortiz by knockout, completing the Brazilian party.

Called in at the last minute to replace Oscar de La Hoya, cut out of the fight after contracting Covid-19, Evander Hollyfield was punished by Belfort from the start. Showing a much better physical shape than his opponent, the Brazilian took the veteran to the ground halfway through the first round.

Back in the fight, Hollyfield continued to be hit mercilessly until he suffered his second fall. When the referee of the fight saw that the American was no longer able to continue, he decided to end the fight, giving the victory to the former UFC champion.

Eliezer Silva wins on the preliminary card

The event also had two more fights on the main card and two more on the preliminary card. Opening the event, Brazilian Eliezer Silva beat American Terry Roscoe by unanimous decision of the judges (39 to 36). Eliezer was superior for most of the fight, even delivering a third-round knockdown with a straight left.

preliminary card

Anthony Chavez and Diuhl Olguin tied on points