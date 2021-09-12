Watch movies and books about the attacks







September 11 attacks celebrate 20 years Photo: Reuters

September 11, 2001 was marked in history because of the terrorist attacks that killed thousands of people in the United States, including the shooting down of two planes over the Twin Towers (buildings of the World Trade Center complex).

On the episode’s 20th anniversary, some filmmakers took on different approaches to portraying 9/11 in documentaries or fiction. already the book the only plane in the sky, also released in 2021, reconstructs the facts of that day from a new perspective (to read the interview with the author, Garret M. Graff). Check below these and other tips from movies and books that portray the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Films about the September 11 attacks

worth

The Netflix film tells the story of conciliator Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton), in charge of developing and administering the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.

NYC Epicenters: 9/11 ? 2021 ½

The documentary series directed by Spike Lee brings testimonies from several people and addresses, in addition to the attacks, the covid-19 pandemic. newspaper New York Times reported that he included conspiracy theorists in the film and withdrew them from the final edit due to the upheaval this caused.

The Outsider

Steven Rosenbaum, co-director of the documentary The Outsider, said his film is different from others that will come out this year. “We think America deserves a free, open and honest conversation about 9/11, and we don’t think we had that,” he said. The film is an intimate look at the creation of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and the disagreements among the team over how he recounted what happened. The museum asked for cuts in some scenes, which the filmmakers did not accept.

“We made it clear to the filmmakers that we were disappointed in many of their decisions, which we felt were disrespectful to the victims and their families,” said spokeswoman Lee Cochran.

September 11th

Eleven directors from around the world came together in 2002 to make this film in episodes, each nine minutes and 11 seconds (nine eleven) in length, telling how the attack on the World Trader Center was seen/received at different latitudes. Ken Loach and Denis Tanovic made the most explosive films, comparing the Americans’ 9/11 with the US-backed bombing of La Moneda, which ended President Salvador Allende’s Popular Unity government in Chile, and the massacre of Srebrnica, in the Bosnian War. Iranian Samira Makhmalbaf portrays the episode from inside a classroom, with the teacher trying to explain what happened to young children.

Fahrenheit, September 11th

Michael Moore’s 2004 documentary recalls the moment when then-President George W. Bush received the announcement of the attack. He visits a kindergarten in Florida. He reads a children’s book, he looks astonished, without reaction. The film shows how Bush closed airports but made life easier for his Saudi friends. In a meeting prior to the intervention in Afghanistan and Iraq, advisers promise – the destruction of countries will be beneficial to all. Rebuilding will bring a lot of money to investors.

Sicko

Another documentary by Michael Moore, this one from 2007. The privatized US healthcare system. The firefighter who was a hero on 9/11, but vacuumed the toxic ash and cannot get treatment in the US. Moore puts him on a speedboat in Florida and goes to Cuba. Cheers to everyone on Fidel Castro’s island. The firefighter is attended to and still takes medicines home.

The twin towers

In his 2006 fiction feature, Oliver Stone tells the story of two Port Authority agents, Nicolas Cage and Michael Peña, who are trapped in the rubble of the World Trade Center after guiding hundreds of panicked people out.

United Flight 93

Paul Greengrass’s semi-documentary feature, from 2006, recreates one of the tragic moments of that September 11th. Terrorists control United Flight 93 and the passengers themselves mobilize to bring down the aircraft, aborting yet another attack on US facilities.

The darkest hour

Kathryn Bigelow made history as the first woman to win the 2010 Oscar for Director for War on Terror. Then, in 2012, she amended this fiction about the hunt for Osama Bin Laden. As he was found and killed during filming, the production had to be revamped in full swing.

The terminal

The story of the foreigner who is trapped inside an airport at the height of paranoia caused by 9/11. Security protocols have tightened, but he reaps a wave of sympathy despite the immigration officer’s harshness. With this 2004 film, and without a single reference being made to the attack on the Twin Towers, Steven Spielberg started an informal trilogy, which includes War of the Worlds and Munich, both from 2005. The three films form the author’s testimony of what took place in ‘America’. In the third, on the hunt for terrorists who attacked Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics, Premier Golda Meir calls for ethics and says the key phrase – “We cannot lose our souls in the name of fighting those we consider enemies.”

Books on the September 11, 2001 attack

the only plane in the sky, by Garret M. Graff

The author spent three years collecting stories from 9/11 survivors. With more than 500 oral accounts collected by him and dozens of historians and journalists, he wrote the book, a careful organization of the speeches of these people in chronological order, allowing an unprecedented detailing of the terror that gripped the United States that day. (Publisher However).

102 minutes, by Jim Dwyer and Kevin Flynn

The book brings a re-composition of the events that took place on September 11, 2001, made by two veteran journalists from the New York Times, between the moment the first plane hit the building until the fall of the second tower (hence the name 102 minutes). The sources are interviews, emails, recordings from answering machines, the police department and calls for help. (Zahar)

The Reluctant Fundamentalist, by Mohsin Hamid

In a cafe in Lahore, a Pakistani tells his life to an American tourist, including how the attacks of 2001 led him to leave the United States and the professional and materially rich life he led there. Structured like a long monologue, where the interlocutor is a mute shadow and the final gesture – violent or not – is left open. (Alfaguara; translation by Vera Ribeiro)

Small town, by Lawrence Block

The detective author, creator of unforgettable characters like Matt Scudder, makes Small Town a daring panel on post-9/11 New York. Among its various characters, there is the guy who, after losing his family in the attacks, surrenders to a kind of revenge against the city itself, murdering his fellow citizens. (Company of Letters; translation by Anna Viana)

the Emperor’s Sons, by Claire Messud

To paraphrase Philip Roth, “nothing fulfills its promise” in the lives of Messud’s characters. The three protagonists are in their early thirties, privileged, coming from good schools, but they live in disquiet. Thus, it is as if the external tragedy made palpable the split character of that generation – expressed from the textual structure full of interpolations. (New Frontier)

In the Shadow of the Absent Towers, by Art Spiegelman

A Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Spiegelman here develops a series of stories through which, he said, he managed to cope with the shock he suffered. (Comics at Cia.; translated by Antonio de Macedo Soares)

The Last Scream, by Thomas Pynchon

Pynchon makes the reader “constructively” lose himself in a narrative labyrinth in which terror gradually intrudes into the very fabric of reality. At a certain point, faced with the “hyper-reality” of the attacks, the protagonist wants to hide in the virtual universe where she had lost herself just before. (Company of Letters; translation by Paulo Henriques Britto)

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, by Jonathan Safran Foer

After losing his father “in the worst of days”, the narrator (a nine-year-old boy) undertakes a search after finding a key among the deceased’s belongings. The graphics, images and superscript texts used by Foer do not hide the extreme sentimentality of the narrative – and the final choice (a body that rises instead of falling) speaks volumes for the author’s inability to deal with trauma. (Rocco; translation by Daniel Galera)

Falling man, by Don DeLillo

Although he is an author with far more resources than Foer, veteran DeLillo also failed to write a novel to match his best work (Ratner’s Star, White Noise, Libra, Underworld). Still, it has its good moments, like the beginning and the end (the protagonist amidst the rubble of the towers), and the ironic parallel of Islamic terrorists with a western, German, white, and atheist extremist. (Company of Letters; translation by Paulo Henriques Britto)

Sons and Other Flammable Objects and The Last Illusion, by Porochista Khakpour

Still unpublished in Brazil, the first two novels by the American author (born in Iran) focus on the community of immigrants and Iranian descendants in a traumatic historical moment for all involved. sounds is a familiar story of displacements, whereas Illusion reimagines a Persian myth in early 21st century New York.

The Zero, by Jess Walter

Also unpublished in Brazil, this book by Walter was described by the author himself as “a novel about the 12th of September”. Going further, it can be said to be a novel about the post-9/11 “altered states” of the US with a verve reminiscent of Joseph Heller. Who knows the author of The Financial Life of Poets you know this is hardly an exaggeration. By its somewhat insane approach, the book could be placed on a sublist that includes United States of Banana, by Puerto Rican Giannina Braschi (a collage that involves metafiction, poetry, narrative fragments and theatre), and the also Hellerian satire The Man Who Wouldn’t Stand Up, by Jacob M. Appel, where a guy doesn’t get up to sing God Bless America at a baseball game (and still sticks his tongue out for TV cameras), inflaming the obtuse patriotism of his countrymen and wreaking havoc.

American Widow, by Alissa Torres & Sungyoon Choi.

Finally, I include this autobiographical graphic novel. It is a poignant account of Torres’ experience – pregnant, she lost her husband in the attacks.