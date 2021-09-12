Watch out! High vibrations can damage iPhone cameras, Apple alerts

Apple issued last Friday (10) a statement instructing iPhone users not to use a support for smartphones that can be attached to motorcycles, as the high vibrations generated by the car can damage the rear sensors of cellphone cameras. According to the company, the optical stabilization technology (OIS) that is present in the rear cameras is sensitive and can be affected by high amplitude vibrations generated by powerful motorcycles and transmitted by the handlebars, damaging the cameras if the device is exposed to this type of vibratory frequency.

The manufacturer’s warning came after some portals revealed the launch of an accessory that can be attached to the motorcycle and allow the driver to attach the iPhone. the main problems that may appear are related to auto focus and image stabilization. The company advises that in less powerful vehicles — such as mopeds or scooters, for example — it is recommended to use some equipment that dampens part of the vibrations and thus does not harm the device’s hardware.

The closed-loop AF and OIS systems on the iPhone should be very durable, however, as is the case with many consumer electronics that include systems such as OIS, long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain ranges of frequency can degrade the performance of these systems and lead to reduced image quality for photos and videos. The user should avoid exposing their iPhone to prolonged high-amplitude vibrations.” apple

There are reports of users who have had their cameras damaged after using the cell phone support on motorcycle trips, damage that is considered misuse and is not covered by the device warranty.

First ride on the motorcycle and I think I toasted the camera in my iPhone. 8 miles. Crappy design. — James Chadbourne (@mack505) September 4, 2021