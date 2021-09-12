What foods are good for the heart? Nutritionist recommends chocolate and more tasty options

5. Avocado
This fruit is very versatile — it appears in both sweet and savory dishes — and, no wonder, it is very successful. Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, which help lower “bad” (LDL) cholesterol. In addition, it also contains fiber.
4. Dark chocolate
Yes, chocolate is one of those powerful foods, but only bars with 70% or more cocoa in the composition can contribute to health. “Cocoa is rich in flavonoids, which have an antioxidant function and help to lower blood pressure. If the cocoa content is too low, you don’t get as many benefits,” says the nutritionist, who recommends consuming 30 grams (one ” square”) per day.
3. Oilseeds
Nuts, chestnuts, almonds… All oilseeds are rich in unsaturated fats. They also have fiber, which helps reduce “bad” cholesterol and help control blood glucose. Too high a amount of glucose in the blood can be harmful to the heart.
2. Fish
Marine fish such as salmon, tuna and sardines are rich in omega-3s, a famous polyunsaturated fat that is considered essential. According to Raquel Awade, human beings can only get omega-3 through food. “Our body does not produce this fat. It is linked to cholesterol reduction and also has anti-inflammatory properties that will help with heart health,” he says.
1. Extra virgin olive oil
Here’s an amazing food to keep on the menu. “The best oil is extra virgin, which is the least refined and preserves more nutrients. It is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, which contribute to reducing ‘bad’ cholesterol and preserving heart health,” he concludes.